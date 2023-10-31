The Real Meaning Behind David Bowie's Heroes

According to Rolling Stone, David Bowie called the 1987 concert "one of the most emotional performances I've ever done," mentioning that he was "in tears" due to the people on the other side of the wall joining in with the show. "When we did "Heroes" it felt anthemic, almost like a prayer," he revealed. "I've never felt it like that again. That's the town where it was written, and that's the particular situation it was written about. It was just extraordinary. I was so drained after the show." Bowie also explicitly acknowledged the East Berliners listening to the concert at the time. Introducing "Heroes," he stated, "We send our best wishes to all of our friends who are on the other side of the wall."

Per Vox, while in general, Bowie didn't play a major part, his Berlin concert did help to propel forward the eventual removal of the Berlin Wall. This is partly because, following the concert, police attacked those listening with water cannons and began to arrest people. This in turn led to major unrest, as it transformed the act of enjoying a concert into a political one. Following Bowie's death in 2016, the German Foreign Office acknowledged his role in tearing down the wall via X (formerly known as Twitter). The inspiration behind "Heroes" may have been a simple kiss, but there's no doubt it had an immense impact on the East Berliners listening all those years ago.