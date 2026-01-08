The Story Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Explained In 12 Songs

In the 21st century, "Gimme Three Steps" is one of Lynyrd Skynyrd's most-streamed and listened-to songs, but when it was first released as the lead single off of the band's first publicly released album, 1973's "Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd," it didn't get much traction at all in terms of sales or chart placement. What it did do, however, was announce the arrival of Lynyrd Skynyrd, as "Gimme Three Steps" is an encapsulation of everything the group would bring to rock music, both the old-fashioned and the innovative, in the years to come.

Lyrical realism resonates with listeners, and Lynyrd Skynyrd maintained that by pulling from true life events for story songs with wild plots. "Gimme Three Steps" is based on a bar encounter experienced by member Ronnie Van Zant. "He had started dancing with this chick and this guy came in and was going to beat him up and Ronnie said, 'Just give me three steps and I'm gone.' The guy had a gun and he was a redneck and he was drunk — a nasty combination of things — and Ronnie said, 'If you're going to shoot me, it's going to be in the a** or in the elbow.' And he took off like a bat out of hell," Gary Rossington told Guitar World. The roguish, impish, boozy lyrics meshed perfectly with Lynyrd Skynyrd's boogie-down sound, mixing country, blues, and Americana with the grimiest of rock. "Gimme Three Steps" was the template for future Lynyrd Skynyrd highlights moving forward.