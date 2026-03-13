Car Commercials That Drove These Catchy Songs Up The Charts

A hit song can emerge from all kinds of unlikely places — even a well-placed song in a commercial for a car, truck, or SUV can wind up trekking up the music charts. At any given time, so many artists (and their publicity teams and record labels) are competing for the finite attention and dollars of the public with their latest singles that they'll get them to discerning ears in any number of novel ways. Thanks to the ubiquity of commercials, landing a song in one ensures millions of people will hear it — or at least its most exciting or emotionally impactful 30 seconds. For some stand-out tunes, dazzled TV viewers flocked online (or, historically, sought out record stores), figured out what the song was, and downloaded a copy or added it to their streaming library. And just like that, a previously unidentified melody from a TV ad became a hit song in the making.

Because car commercials are particularly voluminous, as they have been for decades, the songs used to hype would-be consumers on an automobile purchase have frequently broken out of their status as glorified jingles into pop sensations. Here are some memorable and affecting songs from car commercials that didn't sell vehicles as well as they sold themselves — and sped up the charts.