These Music Legends Had Surprising Military Careers

Musicians, like all creatives, are not usually seen as hard, aggressive people who are looking for a fight. Even when it comes to rap battles, at the end of the day, they mostly involve writing mean poetry about someone else. If only all conflicts could be ended in such a manner.

Despite this, a surprising number of iconic musicians served in the military. Not all of them did so by choice, of course. Some of these stars fought in major wars like World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam War, where young men were drafted to go fight.

Whether they were compelled to join up or did so by choice, the experiences of these men (and one woman) varied wildly. Some had a pretty boring time Stateside, while others saw intense battle. Some thrived in the rigid system, while others found that a military career was just not the right fit for them. Here are some music legends who had surprising military careers.