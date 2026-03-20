5 Singers Who Were Wrong About Other Hit Artists' Success

One strange thing about the Monkees you maybe didn't know is that the made-for-TV band's Michael Nesmith wrote "Different Drum," a Top 20 hit in 1968 for the Stone Poneys, a band fronted by Linda Ronstadt. She'd go on to be one of the most consistent hitmakers of the 1970s, interpreting and covering songs from a variety of genres, while the Stone Poneys got a major break when it was selected to be the opening act for the Doors, the psychedelic band led by imposing frontman Jim Morrison.

Their bands doing shows together made Ronstadt privy to the many sides of Morrison. "Jim was very soft spoken, quiet and very moody. When he was not drunk he seemed nice enough, but as soon as he began to drink he got very wild quickly," Ronstadt told Record Collector in 2013, noting that Morrison's behavior, which got the icon arrested while on tour, was unnerving. But still, she did get to repeatedly see the Doors perform, which was a mixed bag for Ronstadt. "I didn't much care for Morrison's singing even before we toured with them. The first time I saw them play live was at the Whiskey A Go Go and they had just recorded 'Light My Fire' and it hadn't become a big hit yet," she said, accurately predicting the band would take off to some degree. "I thought if they'd gotten a better singer they'd be a much better group!"