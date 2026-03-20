5 Flop Covers Of '70s Songs That We Actually Like

A good cover song takes a beloved tune and puts a fresh twist on it, breathing new life into the music and exposing it to new audiences. There's something extra special about a new take on a song from the 1970s. The '70s was a decade of innovation and expression, with disco, rock, and funk reaching new heights and pushing boundaries. While the original music from that decade is unmatched, it's always refreshing to hear other artists take a stab at interpreting those special moments. There's a reason why so many '70s cover tracks became high school hits for millennials, after all.

But, in all honesty, not all attempts to recreate lightning in a bottle create sparks. Instead, they flop. For context, we're defining "flop" as not being commercially or critically successful. Examples of situations that define commercial or critical failure include a song not charting well (or at all), or earning overwhelmingly bad remarks from critics or fans. Keep in mind, though, that a song could be a flop on the charts or in the eyes of others, but still hold incredibly dear spots in our hearts — that's the beauty of music's nuance. So, with that in mind, let's get into the flop covers of some of the most beloved songs of the '70s that we can't help but add to our playlist.