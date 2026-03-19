The Meanest Things Your Rock Heroes Have Said About Fans

Oasis' Gallagher brothers may have made a name for themselves creating some of the most memorable and infectious rock music of the 1990s, but as any fan knows, they are also known for their willingness to get mouthy in public. This can be to fire out insults directed at other bands, tear shreds from each other, and even insult their own listeners.

In 2019, songwriter Noel Gallagher made headlines after giving an interview in which he criticized younger fans for failing to connect with the music he was making later in his career with his band High Flying Birds, which failed to achieve the classic status of the work he did with Oasis. As was widely reported, he ranted: "The new stuff that I am doing they f******* hate it. Which makes me want to do it more ... You little f****** idiot, you are only 15 ... What the f***! You were only 10 when the band broke up. F*** off" (per The Sun).

Vocalist Liam Gallagher also has a way with words but has stopped short of insulting his own fanbase. Instead, he has defended attendees of the much-publicized 2025 Oasis reunion shows, who were characterized as drunken middle-aged men by the Edinburgh Council when the band visited the city. In response, Liam posted on X, "I've heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I'd leave town that day if I was any of you lot." He added in another X post, "I'd love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there's some real STUNING [sic] individuals."