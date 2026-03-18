Rock Bands That Hit Record Career Lows At The Worst Time
It's one thing for a well-known rock band to experience a mistake, a bomb, or a bad decision — it's quite another when those missteps occur during a period where the resulting damage could destroy an entire career. The path of fame and relevance is crooked and jagged, and no rock band in the history of music has ever reached a place of popularity and blockbuster sales and then stayed there forever — a downturn is almost inevitable, and those duds and flops are simply something the musicians (and their fans) have to endure. They'll often get back on course with the next album or project, leaving behind some embarrassing historical footnotes, or a few flop songs that sound even cringier today.
But then there are some screw-ups that result in a band completely falls out of favor with fans and record-buyers, and this is made all the worse because of when they happened. Here are some bands that poorly timed their all-time professional lows and suffered the consequences.
Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire found a wide audience with its soaring and emotional rock songs and it won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for its 2010 LP "The Suburbs." The sprawling collective sent three consecutive albums to No. 1 in the 2010s — "The Suburbs," "Reflektor," and "Everything Now" — while 2022's "We" peaked at No. 6. That's right around the time when Arcade Fire's descent began. After contributing to "We," member Will Butler moved on. "There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years," he wrote in March 2022 on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Variety). Five months later, Butler's brother, Arcade Fire leader Win Butler, faced allegations of assault and impropriety by four women. Butler publicly argued that the encounters had been affairs not crimes, a stance shared by his wife and bandmate Regine Chassagne.
In spite of its tarnished reputation, Arcade Fire soldiered on. The response to its May 2025 album "Pink Elephant" indicated a major fan backlash or outright rejection: It couldn't even make it onto the Billboard 200 album chart. Then in October 2025, Chassagne announced that she'd separated from Win Butler.
The Darkness
Sounding like arena rock bands of yore while also archly aware of the fact that it sounded like arena rock bands of yore, the Darkness released "Permission to Land" in 2003. It sold 1.5 million copies in the U.K. and another 710,000 units in the U.S., purchases driven by the hit singles "Get Your Hands Off My Woman" and "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," two mini-epics that showcased the shredding of guitarist Dan Hawkins and the upper-register vocals of his brother, Justin Hawkins.
With its next release, the Darkness would have to prove if it had staying power, or if it was just a flash-in-the-pan or an entertaining novelty. The latter fate emerged, unfortunately. "One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back" was released to a smaller reception than had greeted "Permission to Land." The LP got as far as No. 11 in the U.K., and No. 58 in the U.S. In order to focus on substance abuse treatment, Justin Hawkins quit the Darkness in 2006. That decision, along with lackluster sales for "One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back" prompted Atlantic Records to cut the band from its roster.
KISS
Its songs were usually straightforward hard-rocking tunes about partying, carnality, and rock 'n' roll, but it's the way that KISS presented those tunes that made it one of the most important rock bands of the 1970s. Members adopted sci-fi-adjacent characters and wore elaborate costumes and identity-concealing makeup during their dazzling, pyrotechnics-laden concerts. This is to say nothing of the KISS imagery that appeared on all kinds of merchandise and comic books. In other words, KISS was a very visual band. It should've and could've benefitted from the launch of the innately image-conscious MTV, the 24-hour music video network that hit the air in 1981.
But right as MTV was building the future of music presentation, KISS was in a free-fall. In 1981, it released the fantasy-oriented concept LP (and companion piece to an ultimately unmade film) "Music From 'The Elder,' inspired by a short story by bassist Gene Simmons. It tanked, peaking at No. 75 on the album chart and becoming KISS' first LP to not cross the 500,000 copies-sold milestone. KISS returned to its older sound on its next album, 1982's "Creatures of the Night," which performed marginally better, reaching No. 45, but none of its singles charted. A year later, and in one of the many strange thing from the early days of MTV, KISS used that music channel to open its makeup-free era.
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses once waited 15 years to unveil an album, which was met with a tepid response — the routinely multi-platinum hard rock rock band of the '80s and '90s sold only a million copies of the 2008 LP "Chinese Democracy." Axl Rose's band now releases one or two tunes every now and then, and that strategy was working out for the group. Singles "Hard Skool," and "Perhaps" were both Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs list in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
Eventually, though, that method ceased to be effective. In December 2025, the latest Guns N' Roses single, "Nothin,'" peaked at No. 15 in its initial week on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, and at No. 27 on both the Rock and Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. Those are all historically bad first-week figures for the legendary group. "Nothin'" is the first Guns N' Roses song to not immediately make the Top 10 of Hot Hard Rock Songs, and it's the lowest first-week appearance ever for the band on the Rock and Alternative Airplay list. Over on Mainstream Rock Airplay, "Nothin'" notched the band its third-worst opening.
This is all bad news for Guns N' Roses just before a world tour. The band will play about 50 shows between March and December 2026, and if the diminished decrease in demand for Guns N' Roses content is as bad as the charts suggest, the group will have a hard time filling arenas and stadiums.