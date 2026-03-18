Rock Bands That Hit Record Career Lows At The Worst Time

It's one thing for a well-known rock band to experience a mistake, a bomb, or a bad decision — it's quite another when those missteps occur during a period where the resulting damage could destroy an entire career. The path of fame and relevance is crooked and jagged, and no rock band in the history of music has ever reached a place of popularity and blockbuster sales and then stayed there forever — a downturn is almost inevitable, and those duds and flops are simply something the musicians (and their fans) have to endure. They'll often get back on course with the next album or project, leaving behind some embarrassing historical footnotes, or a few flop songs that sound even cringier today.

But then there are some screw-ups that result in a band completely falls out of favor with fans and record-buyers, and this is made all the worse because of when they happened. Here are some bands that poorly timed their all-time professional lows and suffered the consequences.