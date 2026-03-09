5 Flop Songs From The '70s That Sound Even Cringier Today

Not all flop songs from the 1970s deserve their status as commercial failures. They may have been too ahead of their time, or may have fallen victim to one unfortunate circumstance or another. Then there are those flops that earned their musical infamy because of how they make present-day music connoisseurs cringe. What may have been only slightly questionable (or even acceptable) back then may be totally revolting to more modern sets of ears.

When choosing "flop" songs, we prioritized songs that missed the top 40 of the Billboard pop charts, though songs that peaked between No. 21 and No. 40 were considered for artists with multiple bigger hits at the time of the flop. That means undoubtedly cringey material like Paul Anka's "You're Having My Baby" — easily one of the worst songs of the 1970s — doesn't qualify because it went to No. 1. We did, however, make a bit of an exception by including a song that flopped in the '70s but became a huge hit in the 1980s; in this case, we're putting more weight on the decade of the song's original recording and release when qualifying it as a flop. As for the cringe factor, we're mostly going by lyrical content and how poorly the lyrics have aged since the songs were released.

Now that we've laid down the criteria, let's dive in and see why these 1970s flop songs can make modern listeners cringe.