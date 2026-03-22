5 Rock Songs From The '90s That Nail The Feeling Of True Angst

Angst peaks in the teenage years — there's nothing like puberty to really ruin your mood for a few years — but like acne, that adolescent scourge never totally goes away. When you're tired, or stressed, or just struggling with an attack of everyday ennui: BAM. Angst can strike. And though angst is a truly anytime emotion, it had its musical heyday in the 1990s. With the Soviet Union off the table and 9/11 and its resultant challenges off in the future, the cultures of the United States and Europe had most of the decade free to really stay in their own heads and dwell on personal problems, leading to a deeply angsty decade for popular music.

Angst is a fundamentally inward-looking emotion: It may be inspired by heartbreak, various modern horrors, or even a rainy day, but ultimately angst concerns one's own reaction. Angst is also performative: An angsty person flounces, sulks, sighs, does anything except suffer in silence. It's also a little embarrassing once you feel better, the emotional equivalent of eating the whole container of ice cream and leaving the carton to dry on the coffee table. With these factors in mind, we've chosen five of the most poor-me tracks of the 1990s, based mostly on their whinetacular lyrics, to remind you of how bad we used to think we had it.