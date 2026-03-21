5 Rock Songs From 1967 That Sound Even Cooler Today

It opens with a languid groove to a mellow tempo, and soon, Traffic frontman Steve Winwood is beckoning Mr. Fantasy to "play us a tune / something to make us all happy / Do anything, take us out of this gloom / Sing a song, play guitar / Make it snappy." There is something about the delivery of "Mr. Fantasy" that gets your attention from the moment he starts singing, and as the song continues, we understand that Mr. Fantasy gives so much to others that he has nothing left for himself, as Winwood sings, "You are the one who can make us all laugh / But doing that, you break out in tears."

It's pretty interesting that the band came up with this mildly complex character once you know that the song was inspired by a drawing drummer Jim Capaldi did one day. He said in the "Mr. Fantasy: 50th Anniversary Mini-Documentary" on YouTube, "I'd drawn this character playing a guitar, with puppet hands instead of his own hands. I wrote a letter next to it: 'Dear Mr. Fantasy, play us a tune." The doodle was lying around the cottage the band was staying in while working on the album when his bandmates started building a song off of it, and it ended up on Traffic's debut album, "Mr. Fantasy."

Beyond Winwood's impossible to ignore pleas, the song builds as it progresses, with punctuations of "Ooh-woahs," plenty of harmonica, and a pretty scorching guitar solo before the song slips back into its more chill mode, then brings back a powerful crescendo. The song sounds a little ahead of its time for 1967, which may be why it has held up so well.