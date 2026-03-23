We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated Neil Diamond Songs

To millions of Red Sox fans, "Sweet Caroline" is the definitive Neil Diamond song, while others know his name thanks to Quentin Tarantino's use of "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" in "Pulp Fiction." But this beloved Brooklyn son has a back catalogue that would make even the most accomplished artist green with envy. It is packed with bangers, from "Cracklin' Rosie" and "Soolaimon" to "Love on the Rocks" and the anthemic "America."

Those who have followed Diamond's decades-long career know there's much more to this fastidious singer-songwriter than a list (as long as your arm) of chart-topping songs, performed by him or other bands. We previously listed five of Diamond's tracks from the '70s that are so underrated, but with such a prolific output, they're not alone. Some of Diamond's most profound and interesting musical adventures have languished in the shadows of bigger, more mainstream hits, but no longer.

From an achingly beautiful 1980s ballad that proved he was still capable of great music even when his popularity was on the slide, to an under-the-radar anthem written for one of the most important figures of the 20th century, these Neil Diamond songs are absolutely worthy of your time and attention.