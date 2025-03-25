What The Final Year Of MLK Jr.'s Life Was Like

Today, the life of Martin Luther King Jr. is retold so often and in so many different ways that he may start to seem like a distant mythical figure. Of course, he wasn't. King was very much a human being — one who undertook history-making work, to be sure, but also one who reacted to the stresses of his position in a decidedly human way. Perhaps that is most clear in the final year of his life, from the spring of 1967 until his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

In those 12 months, King continued his civil rights work while also adding broader goals that he argued were connected to his by-then famous work to achieve racial equality. Most notably, he began to speak out against the Vietnam War and took his first steps to organize an advocacy campaign for low-income Americans. But while some heartily applauded these new efforts, others remained skeptical. Some even began to question if King's adherence to nonviolence and willingness to work with establishment figures like President Lyndon B. Johnson was undermining the movement.

With the rise of Black separatist speakers like Malcolm X and the more militant Black Power movement, it clearly seemed that way to some. By 1967, with the country still mired in civil strife and then taking part in a bloody and controversial war, King was a complicated figure for many Americans. His final year would only underline the intensity of his position.

