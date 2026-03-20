The Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Soundtrack Is '90s Nostalgia Catnip
In 1999, the tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, shocked not just the United States, but the whole world. The couple captivated the public, who ardently and enthusiastically followed all the highs and lows of their relationship. It is this whirlwind story of romance — one that spanned nearly the entirety of the '90s – that audiences are now getting to know through the anthology series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette."
As the series is telling a story wholly set in the '90s, the showrunners took great pains to ensure that every visual element evoked the look and feel of that time period. But among all of the decade-setting details in "Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," it's the show's unabashedly '90s soundtrack that has received much praise from both critics and regular audiences. Portions of some of the decade's most recognizable songs play in the background — whether during crucial moments or in ordinary situations — further fleshing out the decade-accurate setting and occasionally providing insight into what's going on inside the characters' minds at any given point in time.
Aside from enhancing the story, each song in the "Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" soundtrack offers a fresh blast of nostalgia for anyone who was around during that decade. In that regard, we picked 10 songs that, upon hearing them, immediately took us back to the era of grunge music, pagers, and floppy discs.
'Kiss Me' will take you back to cozy '90s nights
Within minutes of the pilot episode, Sixpence None The Richer's "Kiss Me" is the first hit we hear. If you lived through the '90s, we dare you to listen to "Kiss Me" without remembering all those nights you spent under the stars, perhaps while strumming a guitar or with someone special (or both). Some may regard the band as nothing more than a '90s one-hit wonder, but honestly, if you were able to release a song as iconic as "Kiss Me," you've earned the right to rest on your laurels.
'I Touch Myself' is pure '90s lovesick bravado
"I Touch Myself" by the Divinyls is another undeniable '90s banger that's part of the soundtrack of episode 1. There's barely any subtlety in the song (and yes, the title tells you what it's about), but that's precisely what makes it such an infectious product of its time. It hits all the right notes about loneliness and yearning, boldly framing it around a taboo topic. It fits right in with the Cardigans' "Lovefool" and the Spice Girls' "2 Become 1": lovesick '90s songs that proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves.
'So What'cha Want' is the quintessential '90s Beastie Boys song
"So What'cha Want" by the Beastie Boys is another addition to the pilot episode's roster of hits. This song is perhaps one of the best examples of the '90s music evolution of the Beastie Boys; if you've ever liked any of their rap songs, you're bound to enjoy this one, too. Additionally, its lyrics contain a reference that puts it squarely in that decade: according to fans, "Vincent the Cleaner" could be a nod to Victor the Cleaner, a character in the 1993 film "Point Of No Return."
'Free Your Mind' will make you want to bust some moves on the runway
We hear En Vouge's "Free Your Mind" during the pilot episode, and it's easily among the most '90s song out of this list of '90s songs. There's just something about this energetic hit's rough, provocative sound that gives it that undeniable '90s edge, in the same way the "Moulin Rouge" version of "Lady Marmalade" is an unmistakable product of the 2000s. (Unsurprisingly, "Free Your Mind" also made our list of high school hits from the '90s that prove Gen X is the coolest by far.)
'It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over' is a magnificent reminder of lost loves
About midway through episode 1, we hear some lines from Lenny Kravitz's "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over." It's the singer's most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100, which means that if you were listening to the radio in 1991, the magnificent drums and strings of this song would be instantly recognizable to you today, and would likely even remind you of a former flame or two. (Fun fact: This happens to be the one Lenny Kravitz song about Lisa Bonet, the singer's ex-wife.)
'We Got A Love Thang' will get you to move your feet
There are many songs from the '90s that would easily fit right in at a club or ballroom, and CeCe Peniston's "We Got A Love Thang" is certainly no exception. In the pilot episode, the song plays for a few moments, but that's more than enough to get those '90s dance floor memories flowing. Trust us: As soon as you hear "We got a, we got a love / We got a, we got a love" on repeat, you'll be dancing to the beat before you know it.
Memories of love will linger in your head as 'Linger' plays
Near the end of episode 4, during a moment of intimate honesty between JFK Jr. and Carolyn, we hear "Linger" by The Cranberries. On its own, "Linger" is such a beautiful, masterfully-done song, with a haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics. But coupled with such an emotionally heavy scene, it becomes a guaranteed trip down memory lane. Not only does the song help you connect with the characters on an emotional level, but it's also likely to make lingering memories of love from your youthful '90s days resurface.
'No More 'I Love You's'' is the anthem for jaded '90s hearts
Annie Lennox's '90s cover of "No More 'I Love You's" is part of episode 5's soundtrack. It's a song that most people will probably recognize because of its opening hook ("Do-be-do-be-do-do-do, oh") and the fact that it reached the 23rd spot on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1995. Aside from its emotional lyrics, there's something about its overall sound (including the way Lennox sings it) that reminds us of another '90s hit (Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait") and instantly transports us to that decade.
'Together We're Alone' just sounds like it belongs in the '90s
The band Einstein's Sister may not have achieved as much mainstream recognizability as the other artists on this list, but that didn't prevent their song "Together We're Alone" from being included in the soundtrack of episode 2. And we certainly won't deny that it's an inspired choice that perfectly fits the '90s vibe of the series: Whether it's the earnest lyrics, the simple yet elegant strumming, or the way those elements come together in blissful harmony, this power pop ballad definitely helps sell the show's setting.
You can't hear 'Cannonball' without thinking of the '90s
"Cannonball" by The Breeders briefly plays in episode 2, and the moment that base line kicks in, you just know you're listening to something that's pure '90s music goodness. Without a doubt, "Cannonball" is among the best rock songs from female musicians, embodying the rough, defiant edge that characterized many of the most popular songs during the grungiest era of mainstream music. Suffice to say that if you were a teenager or young adult in 1993, you and your equally rebellious friends almost certainly rocked out to this song.