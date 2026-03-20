The Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Soundtrack Is '90s Nostalgia Catnip

In 1999, the tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, shocked not just the United States, but the whole world. The couple captivated the public, who ardently and enthusiastically followed all the highs and lows of their relationship. It is this whirlwind story of romance — one that spanned nearly the entirety of the '90s – that audiences are now getting to know through the anthology series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette."

As the series is telling a story wholly set in the '90s, the showrunners took great pains to ensure that every visual element evoked the look and feel of that time period. But among all of the decade-setting details in "Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette," it's the show's unabashedly '90s soundtrack that has received much praise from both critics and regular audiences. Portions of some of the decade's most recognizable songs play in the background — whether during crucial moments or in ordinary situations — further fleshing out the decade-accurate setting and occasionally providing insight into what's going on inside the characters' minds at any given point in time.

Aside from enhancing the story, each song in the "Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" soundtrack offers a fresh blast of nostalgia for anyone who was around during that decade. In that regard, we picked 10 songs that, upon hearing them, immediately took us back to the era of grunge music, pagers, and floppy discs.