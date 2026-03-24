'90s Bands Back In The Spotlight Thanks To Irresistible Nostalgia Trends
Nostalgia is a driving factor of almost every branch of entertainment now, from sequel movies after long breaks to spin-off shows of already-established franchises, and maybe most of all, old songs blowing up online. Social media has proved to be the perfect ground for classic songs to be rediscovered, whether they're being consumed as intended or have become misunderstood viral hits with Gen Z fans. And although it's often just single songs blowing up from an artist, the attention can vault bands into a fresh spotlight.
These resurgences often happen naturally, but it's trends that can take a song from popular to unmissable, and nostalgia specifically has vaulted bands you definitely remember into a new era of fame. In this list, we'll pay homage to some classic tracks and bands that have returned to the spotlight after a hiatus. Though most of these bands never completely fell off, they're certainly back now, and the feeling of the '90s seems to have been needed by fans now more than ever.
Goo Goo Dolls
"Iris" captures the essential magic of the Goo Goo Dolls, and was a smash hit in 1998, peaking in the top 10 on the charts, but it enjoyed an otherworldly resurgence in the 2020s. The Goo Goo Dolls catapulted in popularity even further thanks to a viral trend that used "Iris" and its iconic opening — "And I'd give up forever to touch you" — as the backdrop of nostalgia.
The trend's videos depict users showing what they looked like in the '90s, and both fans and celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and John Stamos have gotten in on the action; as of March 2026, the song was posted in over 390,000 TikTok videos. This success took the band back into the spotlight, with over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and it announced a summer 2026 tour across the US. Though they've always been popular, the over 3 billion streams on Spotify now behind "Iris" certainly don't hurt.
Oasis
Oasis' "Wonderwall" broke into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996, and the British band rode its success, along with other hits such as "Don't Look Back In Anger," to superstardom in the '90s. The band has since enjoyed a resurgence, particularly from its definitive 1995 rock album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?," with tracks like "Champagne Supernova" also accumulating over 500 million streams by early 2026; the top three songs combined hold over 4 billion streams on Spotify alone.
"Wonderwall" in particular has been a core anthem of '90s nostalgia, especially fashion and similar alternative aesthetics, and its sound has been posted to nearly 200,000 videos on TikTok. The band's classic alternative '90s sound has become a staple of the era's remembrance, and Oasis has found a new audience among younger generations. Its 2025 reunion tour was said by front man Noel Gallagher to be "better than the '90s" (via People), and it seems the band will continue to ride its viral success well into the 2020s.
The Cranberries
Known for its soft, sweet vocals and dreamy indie guitar licks, the Cranberries have always been an easy listen, with songs such as "Zombie" and "Dreams" being accessible for a wide range of music fans. The band enjoyed moderate success in the early '90s, with its hit "Linger" peaking in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994 and remaining on the chart for 24 weeks. But as is common with some of these '90s easy listens, "Linger" has found a new life online thanks to its infinitely catchy chorus, within which fans find a classic '90s nostalgia.
Though it's been part of a number of trends rather than a single hallmark, "Linger" has remained consistently relevant online throughout the 2020s, and by early 2026, it had been posted to over 240,000 videos on TikTok. Some users virally recreate '90s and earlier yearbook photos to the tune of the song, while others ruminate generally on love and longing, yet each video carries the track's built-in nostalgia. With the help of "Linger" and the now even bigger hit "Zombie," which combined have been streamed over 3 billion times on Spotify, the Cranberries found its way into the indie rock mainstream once again.
Jeff Buckley
Though Jeff Buckley is technically a solo artist rather than a group act, his band-performed 1994 album "Grace" has been consistently lauded in the 2020s, and much of its success is thanks to social media. Though he enjoyed a moderate reception at the time of his only album's release before Buckley's tragic death in 1997, his music never broke into the Billboard Hot 100 until 2026, with the excellent soft rock ballad "Lover, You Should've Come Over." The track employs heavenly vocals and honeyed, poetic lyrics over its six-and-a-half-minute length, and fans have gravitated toward its inherent nostalgic feel.
Buckley's "Lover, You Should've Come Over" had been included in over 350,000 TikTok videos as of early 2026, with the content of the posts often revolving around nostalgia for past relationships or lovers, as well as in posts referencing classic movies such as late '90s and early 2000s hits "The Notebook" and "10 Things I Hate About You." The song has garnered over 470 million streams on Spotify, and it's helped bring Buckley's music to a new generation of fans.
Mazzy Star
The alternative rock band Mazzy Star produced a number of quality tracks in the '90s, and its trademark hit, "Fade Into You," peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. Online, the song has become one of the trademark hits of the '90s, with its soft, hypnotic sound accumulating over 1.1 billion streams on Spotify by early 2026. Mazzy Star's music has nostalgia running through it, and fans new and old have brought it back into the spotlight as a result.
"Fade Into You" has been the subject of a flurry of different microtrends that have flourished on TikTok since around 2020, where the song has been posted over 330,000 times. Thematically, the song prompts users to reminisce on past relationships and lost loves, as well as viral videos of kids showing off the romance of their parents' '90s weddings. It's become a general aesthetic sound for weddings as a whole, as the song's tenderness brings out the inherent nostalgia of romance, no matter when that romance took place.