'90s Bands Back In The Spotlight Thanks To Irresistible Nostalgia Trends

Nostalgia is a driving factor of almost every branch of entertainment now, from sequel movies after long breaks to spin-off shows of already-established franchises, and maybe most of all, old songs blowing up online. Social media has proved to be the perfect ground for classic songs to be rediscovered, whether they're being consumed as intended or have become misunderstood viral hits with Gen Z fans. And although it's often just single songs blowing up from an artist, the attention can vault bands into a fresh spotlight.

These resurgences often happen naturally, but it's trends that can take a song from popular to unmissable, and nostalgia specifically has vaulted bands you definitely remember into a new era of fame. In this list, we'll pay homage to some classic tracks and bands that have returned to the spotlight after a hiatus. Though most of these bands never completely fell off, they're certainly back now, and the feeling of the '90s seems to have been needed by fans now more than ever.