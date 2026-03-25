Fans Got It So Wrong Blaming These Women For The Breakup Of Their Favorite Rock Bands

If there were to be a monument to the wrongfully blamed rock girlfriend, then the statue at its center would surely be that of Yoko Ono. Her role in the breakup of the Beatles is mythical ... and about as accurate as any tall tale. As the tale goes, Ono strolled onto the scene as John Lennon's girlfriend, influencing him into weirdo stunts like the couple's "bed-ins" and sending acorns to world leaders, and driving a wedge between Lennon and the rest of the Beatles. Resentment toward her has cast a dour glance at her work as a conceptual artist, not to mention her status as a woman, Japanese national, and someone who wanted to spend time with her partner.

But, even if you're not into Ono's boundary-pushing art style and think that Lennon did get kind of annoying after linking up with her, she was hardly to blame for the Beatles' breakup. The disintegration of the band was due to multiple factors. The Beatles formed when its members were only teens and quickly rocketed into superstardom, complete with intensive tours and intrusive, screaming fans. When its original manager died from a drug overdose, new, less able management meant their creative and business ventures began to falter.

Interpersonal tensions hardly helped things, either, with Lennon and Paul McCartney in particular in a long-running creative rivalry. Lennon was also dealing with serious substance use problems that further destabilized the situation. So, while Ono was certainly a participant, to lay the breakup of one of the biggest bands of all time solely at her feet is a gross oversimplification.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).