Musicians Who Scored The Ultimate Honor When Their Covers Outperformed The Original Singers

It's a tough challenge to cover a song from one of the most prolific country artists of all time, but the quality of "Two Doors Down" provides the runway needed for success. Dolly Parton released the track in 1977 on her album "Here You Come Again." But after Zella Lehr's version, released that same year, became a success on the country charts, Parton rerecorded the track as a single and changed up her unique country style to give the song a pop flair.

You may remember "Two Doors Down" from its memorable, descriptive story: "Two doors down, they're laughin' and drinkin' and having a party / Two doors down, they're not aware that I'm around / But I here I am crying my heart out, feeling sorry / They're having a party two doors down." The song was provided to Lehr through RCA Records in Nashville, and since her version came out before Parton's, the memorable song was able to find success with Lehr's vocals. Though Parton obviously held one-of-a-kind longevity in country music, Lehr was able to get her flowers at the peak of her career, competing with and even briefly besting the legendary artist.