Musicians Who Soared To Fame After Their Rock Bands Kicked Them Out

Peerless and polarizing, Courtney Love is a grunge rock icon. Often overshadowed by her marriage to Kurt Cobain — and her many public feuds with artists like Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Dave Grohl, and Bikini Kill — is her work as the frontwoman of the band Hole. The group's second album, "Live Through This," is as raw, gritty, and brilliant an album as any released in 1994, alternative rock's banner year. But 10 years before that, a 20-year-old Love briefly took the helm of an alternative band that would make a mark of its own: Faith No More.

According to the band's members, she pushed her way into the line-up after a gig in their native San Francisco. In the Faith No More biography "The Real Story" by Steffan Chirazi, bassist Bill Gould recalled her making a "huge pitch about knowing what we wanted and being able to do it" (via Revolver). The band did its first television appearance on a Bay Area public access channel with Love in front, but ultimately, her personality was too chaotic and big. As Gould noted, "It got to this point where things were just too much... She was the dictator, and in our band, things were democratic."

For Faith No More, the firing cleared the way for Chuck Mosley and eventually Mike Patton, with whom they'd breakthrough in 1990. And as Love told an interviewer in 2021, "Getting kicked out of this band was one of the best things that ever happened to me... it made me determined, gave me the head of steam to keep going" (via Louder). We all know how it worked out.