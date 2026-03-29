Band Members Who Got Caught In The Crosshairs Of Their Feuding Frontmen

One of the most immediate and undeniable qualities of the Ramones' music is how fun it is. It isn't just "Blitzkrieg Bop;" their sound in general is bopping, and it lends itself to jumping, whooping, and fist-pumping with joy. The great tragedy of the Ramones, though, is that the joy in their music didn't translate to their lives as bandmates. The band was rife with bitterness and resentment, most of it between frontmen Joey and Johnny Ramone, explaining why drummer-turned-producer Tommy Ramone once told the Hollywood Reporter, "It was never fun being in the Ramones."

Tommy's story with the Ramones has a unique sense of heartache to it because it was Tommy who first conceived of the band, got them all together, and not only played drums but acted as producer for five of their albums. In short, he was a bit like the band's father and musical director in one, which made watching his metaphorical sons/band members tear each other apart all the harder. "The Ramones were not about having a good time," Tommy told Pitchfork. "We were out there to basically to get the fans to see the Ramones. There was a good sense of humor and all that stuff, but the environment was very harsh. It really was." It's tragic that Tommy had to live amid the other, feuding Ramones but if anyone else had been there instead, the Ramones likely wouldn't have held together as long as they did, if at all.