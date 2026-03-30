This Outcast Ballad Was So Universally Relatable It Topped Charts In 1975

It's the favorite hymn of the outcast, and one that was a top-10 hit in 1975: Janis Ian's moody, mournful "At Seventeen" perfectly captures a certain kind of agony, the drawn-out ache of a wallflower at the time of life when beauty and vivacity are most prized. But even as Ian mournfully sings "The valentines I never knew," she also acknowledges that she doesn't have a monopoly on pain, reflecting on the difficult futures that may await people who peak early and glide into a constricting adulthood: "Remember those who win the game / Lose the love they sought to gain."

Bold enough to call herself an "ugly girl" (even if pictures of the young Ian don't bear out this self-assessment), Ian was able to ride the success of this song almost to the top of the charts. The song hit No. 3, and Ian was nominated for five Grammy awards for the track and its album "Between the Lines," a record for a female artist in one year that took Whitney Houston to beat. She took home the Grammy for best pop vocal performance for "At Seventeen," and the album won best engineered recording, non-classical.