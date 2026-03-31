5 Flop Songs From 1973 We Can't Help But Love

Flops come in all shapes and sizes, but there can be a lot to love in tracks that didn't immediately, or maybe ever, strike a deep impression with fans or critics. While the '70s, especially the early years, were filled with memorable chart-topping music in and around classic rock 'n' roll, these songs from 1973 were left behind for a variety of reasons. Whether they were buried behind still-popular hits on albums only really known for their trademark singles, or lost on forgotten albums altogether, these songs from '73 deserved better than the hand they were dealt.

In this list, we'll bring you back to 1973 with some songs you likely do not remember, though they come from some artists you certainly do. We'll take a look at forgotten songs on classic albums, artists who were only known for one track so their others were never really heard, unremembered albums from legendary artists, and more. If you're looking for some hidden gems in classic rock, folk, soul, and beyond, these loveable songs are a great place to start.