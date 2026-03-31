5 Flop Songs From 1973 We Can't Help But Love
Flops come in all shapes and sizes, but there can be a lot to love in tracks that didn't immediately, or maybe ever, strike a deep impression with fans or critics. While the '70s, especially the early years, were filled with memorable chart-topping music in and around classic rock 'n' roll, these songs from 1973 were left behind for a variety of reasons. Whether they were buried behind still-popular hits on albums only really known for their trademark singles, or lost on forgotten albums altogether, these songs from '73 deserved better than the hand they were dealt.
In this list, we'll bring you back to 1973 with some songs you likely do not remember, though they come from some artists you certainly do. We'll take a look at forgotten songs on classic albums, artists who were only known for one track so their others were never really heard, unremembered albums from legendary artists, and more. If you're looking for some hidden gems in classic rock, folk, soul, and beyond, these loveable songs are a great place to start.
Marvin Gaye — Please Stay (Once You Go Away)
Marvin Gaye's loaded discography is among the best in all of soul music, and he's known for his rapturous voice and groovy, warm instrumentals. 1973 was a commercially great year for Gaye, who released the concise album "Let's Get It On," which is excellent from start to finish of its short, eight-track runtime. Of course, the titular song was an explosive hit, peaking at No. 1 on the charts. Because of that song's success, however, some of the deeper cuts were left behind, like the excellent "Please Stay (Once You Go Away)."
Situated immediately after "Let's Get It On" to start the album, this song is a burst of mournful, desperate energy heightened by Gaye's incredible vocals. "Baby, please stay / Don't go away, baby / Don't go away, please stay / Please stay 'cause I could never find nobody," the chorus croons, matched with an excellent groove and bright, twangy guitars. Despite it being one of the least-streamed songs on the album, it's quintessential early '70s soul — a moving but easy listen that's appropriate for any situation.
King Harvest — You and I
You likely know King Harvest from their breakout hit, "Dancing in the Moonlight," a cover which they first turned into a major hit before it blew up even further when Toploader covered it in 2000. King Harvest's 1973 album assumed the same title, and though the song charted well, the band wasn't able to capitalize on its momentum and quickly became a classic '70s one-hit wonder. Still, there are songs worth remembering from this largely forgotten '73 record, like the album's opener and first single, "You and I."
The hazy, slow folk-rock features reverb-soaked, pushed-back vocals and a sentimental tune driven by arpeggiating guitars and keys. It's a much different vibe than their smash hit, but it captures an easy, loving feeling that is accentuated by its simple, affectionate lyrics: "Now the day with sun so bright / And darker night has gone away / And I can see so clear our love, will stay." "You and I" never took off for the band and hasn't found any streaming success since, but it's a song that's hard not to enjoy, and maybe proof that the mostly forgotten group deserves a second look.
Joan Baez — A Young Gypsy
Joan Baez is perhaps best known for her importance during '60s-and-beyond civil rights movements, her incredible voice, or her renditions of popular Bob Dylan songs. Though her career would find heights again in 1975 with "Diamonds and Rust," Baez released "Where Are You Now, My Son?" in 1973 to little success, but there are great songs to be found within it. The album includes recordings from her time in Hanoi, Vietnam, during bombing raids in late 1972, and though the experimental album wasn't hailed, its classic folk messages shine best on tracks like "A Young Gypsy."
"A Young Gypsy" is a traditionally folk-sounding ballad penned by Baez, that tells a tender story inspired by her young son. It seems to reflect the larger anti-war themes of the album, with Baez using a small-scale story to demonstrate a universal humanity. Her vocals are sharp and her tune is catchy, and it's hard not to be moved by this song that is as folk as it comes, both in meaning and in melody. It's not hard to imagine why the track, and album, weren't commercial successes, but Baez's pen is at its best here, and it's worth a listen for any lovers of '60s and '70s folk.
Fleetwood Mac — Emerald Eyes
Fleetwood Mac's career would take a complete turn in 1977 with the impossibly successful album "Rumours." Their career before that landmark record, though now partially overshadowed, is still home to a number of good tracks, even on lesser-known albums. The band released "Mystery to Me" in October 1973 and scored a solid hit with the track "Hypnotized," which became a consistent radio hit in the '70s. Forgotten, though, was the album's opener, "Emerald Eyes," a smooth rock track that we think deserves a lot more love.
"Emerald Eyes" is backed by a smooth instrumental and crisp guitars that create an epic ambience, which is mostly laid back until picking up on its chorus: "Find, emerald eyes in the night / Gleaming shiny and bright / As if covered with silver / She's still a mystery to me." It's a standout track of this album, and the soft-rocking tune deserves more than to be hidden behind the classic Fleetwood Mac recordings that came after it. In "Emerald Eyes" is the defining sound that made the band popular to begin with, though it does notably lack any Stevie Nicks vocals.
The Band — Share Your Love With Me
The Band may have reached their highest peaks in '68 and '69 with "Music From Big Pink" and their self-titled record, but their 1973 album is a hidden gem worth listening to. "Moondog Matinee" may not be at the top of your mind when you think of the Band albums, but this LP full of covers of mostly blues and R&B music is a stellar hidden project among the Band's robust discography. On this album is "Share Your Love With Me," a groovy and warm blues-rock track with excellent lead vocals from Richard Manuel.
Originally recorded by Bobby Bland in 1963, the track pleads, "It's a shame if you don't share your love with me." The Band plays their version beautifully, and "Share Your Love With Me" is an emotional but carefree listen that feels as though it deserved more acclaim. The album as a whole wasn't a commercial success, and this heartfelt cover has lain forgotten in its tracklist. But there's a grooving magic within this track, and we can't help listening despite its flop status.