Classic Rock Bands That Launched The Most Successful Solo Careers

Some of classic rock's most iconic bands boasted such a wealth of talent that after the original group started to run its course, multiple members were able to start up successful solo careers. A combination of talent and enduring fan goodwill allowed those artists to become stars in their own right. And while it's fairly common for a singer or even a guitarist to mount an illustrious career away from their original band, it's rare for a group to foster multiple future superstars.

Many rock musicians left their first successful band to start other groups that also did well, and others still went on to form some of the best supergroups in history. But these bands — which also not so coincidentally are among the most popular and best-selling acts in music history, such as the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac — were for a time the home of multiple musicians who went on to land at least one single in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. Here are five classic rock bands that generated the most solo-artist hit machines.