Tragic Details About Blondie

There's probably never been a wildly successful rock band as versatile as Blondie. Starting out as a punk band in New York City in the mid-1970s, Blondie (emphatically a full band with many members and creative voices, beyond platinum-tressed lead singer Debbie Harry) smoothly pulled off its attempts at other then-emergent genres. Blondie scored hits with disco ("Heart of Glass"), reggae ("The Tide is High"), club music ("Atomic"), hard rock ("One Way or Another"), New Wave ("Dreaming"), and rap ("Rapture").

But as this group of seasoned former punks dominated the pop chart and pop culture in the late 1970s and early 1980s with its unpredictable and varied sound, its members experienced an equally baffling and widespread array of personal tragedies. The negative hits just kept on coming for Blondie's musicians, before the group was together, during its peak, and long after it broke up and reformed, too. Here are the most tragic stories lurking in the personal and professional lives of Blondie.

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and addiction.