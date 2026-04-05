Hidden Gem Classic Rock Radio Stations, According To Reddit

"Any recommendations of good classic rock radio stations?" a Reddit user posted on the social media forum. Redditors responded, and the resulting thread lists radio stations spanning the U.S., in markets as small as Manchester, Vermont, and as large as New York City. We decided to dive into that Reddit list to uncover five hidden gem classic rock stations.

Not all the Redditors' recommendations are on point. One station cited by many, NYC's WNEW-FM, boasts a substantial rock history but no longer plays classic rock. Another suggestion, EQX 102.7 out of Manchester, Vermont, plays alternative music, not classic rock. The classic rock format, invented by radio consultant Fred Jacobs in 1985, began by playing the 1960s and '70s music of baby boomers' youth but later expanded into the '80s and '90s. We're not questioning classic rock radio's founder. Therefore, our picks for hidden gem stations play rock from the late '60s into the '90s.

The downside to much of classic rock radio, as with other commercial radio formats, is that it seems to play the same songs over and over. The hidden gems we chose avoid that trap with eclectic playlists that provide surprises. For instance, we didn't expect 100.7 KGMO to play Joe Cocker's "Feeling Alright" or the Black Crowes' "Remedy." As Jacobs has noted, classic rock radio isn't going anywhere. That's all the more reason to celebrate the stations that are doing it right.