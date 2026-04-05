Hidden Gem Classic Rock Radio Stations, According To Reddit
"Any recommendations of good classic rock radio stations?" a Reddit user posted on the social media forum. Redditors responded, and the resulting thread lists radio stations spanning the U.S., in markets as small as Manchester, Vermont, and as large as New York City. We decided to dive into that Reddit list to uncover five hidden gem classic rock stations.
Not all the Redditors' recommendations are on point. One station cited by many, NYC's WNEW-FM, boasts a substantial rock history but no longer plays classic rock. Another suggestion, EQX 102.7 out of Manchester, Vermont, plays alternative music, not classic rock. The classic rock format, invented by radio consultant Fred Jacobs in 1985, began by playing the 1960s and '70s music of baby boomers' youth but later expanded into the '80s and '90s. We're not questioning classic rock radio's founder. Therefore, our picks for hidden gem stations play rock from the late '60s into the '90s.
The downside to much of classic rock radio, as with other commercial radio formats, is that it seems to play the same songs over and over. The hidden gems we chose avoid that trap with eclectic playlists that provide surprises. For instance, we didn't expect 100.7 KGMO to play Joe Cocker's "Feeling Alright" or the Black Crowes' "Remedy." As Jacobs has noted, classic rock radio isn't going anywhere. That's all the more reason to celebrate the stations that are doing it right.
WXYG The Goat
WXYG The Goat delivers on the promise emblazoned on its website: "We are returning to a better time when radio played all the great music, genres be damned." Jumping onto the station's live player, we caught the bouncing bass, martial drums, and trilling flutes of Paul McCartney's "Let 'em In," one of Wings' forgotten No. 1 hits. Other selections included Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Wasted on the Way," Bruce Springsteen's "Badlands," and Pink Floyd's "Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Part II." We surmise that somebody chose the flow based on the similar bouncy beats of McCartney's 1976 hit and CSN's and Springsteen's highway odes, before slowly switching rhythms and moods with Floyd's icy, slowly building prog rock epic.
The station, owned by local company Tri-County Broadcasting, is based in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, where the broadcaster owns five other stations. With a core audience of boomers aged 45 to 65, the station accentuates its vintage feel with presumably locally produced commercials featuring boat dealerships and Minnesota accents.
We heard no on-air DJ patter between songs, but WXYG features a "Goat Guest DJ," where listeners who submit a 25-song list to the station are chosen to spin on Saturdays from 12 to 2 p.m. WXYG Program Director Al Neff hosts "Into the Music," in-depth profiles of artists including Elton John and the Velvet Underground, Monday through Saturday, 8 to 9 p.m. Every Sunday in 2026 at 8 p.m., The Goat commemorates its 50-year anniversary with "The Long Play," which features a full album from 1976, the year the station launched.
KGON
We dropped in on Portland, Oregon's KGON 92.3 FM just in time to catch the chunky guitars, swooping synths, and anxious vocals of the Cars' "Just What I Needed." The setlist flowed smoothly, evoking a late '70s to early '80s commercial big-city radio station, with Def Leppard's polished pop metal anthem "Armageddon It" dovetailing into Black Sabbath's pioneering metal monster "Paranoid," followed by the burnished hard rock of the Scorpions' rock-history defining "Rock You Like a Hurricane."
Launching its rock music format with the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" in February 1974, the station is owned by Philadelphia-based communications company Audacy, which owns over 150 radio stations across the country. KGON remains local, with offices and studios south of downtown Portland and a transmitter also in the city. The station runs contests — on the day we checked the website, it was offering chances to win tickets to a David Lee Roth concert in nearby Grand Ronde, Oregon. It also broadcasts Seattle Seahawks football games during the season, but the main draw seems to be the music and the on-air personalities.
KGON spotlights DJs and local personalities including Jolene, Greg Glover, and Terry Boyd. "This radio station is part of Portland and Southwest Washington's DNA," former KGON DJ Tim Taylor told The Portland Tribune in 2024. He also shared his thoughts on the durability of KGON's format. "There'll be cockroaches and classic rock when the world ends," Taylor said.
KGMO
You have to give 100.7 KGMO points for range. When we hopped on the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, station, DJ Paul Vernon was in the midst of a blistering Black Crowes twofer — with scorching blues-rock guitars, barrelhouse piano, and soulful backing vocals underpinning Chris Robinson's Mick Jagger swagger on "Remedy" and "Jealous Again" — before Vernon switched from early '90s Crowes to the Outfield's 1985 new wave-adjacent hit "Your Love."
"KGMO is not an era of music — it's a state of mind," says Heartland Marketing Group in an advertising pitch for the station and its owner, Withers Broadcasting, which is based in Mount Vernon, Illinois, and owns 34 radio stations. KGMO throws the word "heartland" around a lot — it bills itself as "the Heartland's Heritage Classic Rock Station" — but it fits with the station's profile. The songs we heard were eclectic, were never really considered hip in their heyday, and fit comfortably into an everyman rock template: Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days," Steve Miller's "Abracadabra," and Bon Jovi's "Runaway."
Of all the radio stations we sampled, KGMO feels the most like a time machine dialed into the '70s, '80s, and '90s. There are recorded on-air IDs but few commercials, a website with few frills, and despite a heading for contests, no drop down for actual contests. Instead, the site's focus is on DJs. Judging by their detailed answers to questionnaires posted on KGMO's site, they appear to be dedicated classic rock lovers.
WKLH
WKLH 96.5 strikes us as a fun station with a hometown feel. Tuning in to "Milwaukee's Classic Rock," we heard a pair of commercials from station owner Milwaukee Media Group in the distinctive Great Lakes accents. Next came a promo for "Milwaukee's Hometown Morning Show," featuring a soundbite from its on-air "Name That Meat" contest. (The answer was "prosciutto.") The vibe was accentuated by the spoken "Gunter glieben glauchen globen" gibberish that kicks off Def Leppard's "Rock of Ages." The setlist, spun by local DJ Sean Lynch, segued into Midwest rockers Cheap Trick's live rendition of "I Want You to Want Me" followed by Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine."
With offices in Milwaukee, Milwaukee Media Group owns four local stations in addition to WKLH. The company is in turn owned by Michigan-based Saga Communications, which owns stations in 28 markets. WKLH seems to push the hometown angle. The weekday morning show salutes local "wacky crimes" with "Dairyland Dumba**," and contests honor local pets and give away tickets to Milwaukee Milkmen baseball games. Along with Lynch, the station's weekly lineup includes another hometown guy, Craig Carson. Both filled out questionnaires posted on WKLH's site, where Carson professes to love Malört, a bitter Chicago liqueur famed for its disgusting flavor. While weekends feature syndicated programming, they also spotlight local DJ Joel and public affairs show "Focus on Milwaukee."
WDRC The Whale
We dropped in to 102.9 The Whale, "Connecticut's Classic Rock," just in time to catch Ray Manzarek's cascading keyboards rippling down through a cloud layer of thunder and falling rain as Jim Morrison gently croons wince-inducing lyrics on the Doors' "Riders on the Storm." It was The Whale's "All Request Lunch Hour with Klonk," curated by DJ Suzi Klonk. AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds Done Cheap," Foghat's "Fool for the City," and commercials for local businesses the Yarde Tavern and Northeast Men's Health followed.
John Fuller's Red Wolf Broadcasting owns 15 stations in New England, including The Whale. The station serves the Hartford, Connecticut, market, has studios in nearby Bloomfield and is Connecticut's oldest commercial radio station, launched as WDRC-AM in 1922. Listening to the station almost transports you back to the '70s, '80s, and '90s; of the stations we sampled, The Whale seems to devote the most time to its DJs' on-air patter. WDRC also applies the "classic rock" term generously, with songs stretching almost into this century with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1999 hit "Californication."
With local talent including Klonk, Picozzi, Seth, and sports reporter Fisch, The Whale's listeners can catch up on the latest rock news with "Picozzi's Rock Gossip," suggest a themed set of 10 songs to Klonk with "10@10," or answer 10 trivia questions correctly in under a minute to win $1,000. Other station contests offer chances to win tickets to local comedy and music shows.