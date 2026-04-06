5 Musicians More Successful Than The Rock Idols Who Inspired Them

The biggest musicians in the world didn't come to the conclusion that they could light up the world with their talent on their own. They had rock idols who forged a path that sparked recognition and inspired them on their path to success. Sometimes, those powerhouse acts strode ahead of the musical champions who'd established the blueprint, becoming more successful than the guiding lights that led them to the stage in the first place. And when they've met the idols they've surpassed and even help them a little along the way? Well, that can be a bit awkward.

Is it a matter of ambition, luck, or just plain hard work that leads a performer to a higher spot on the ladder of success than those who gave them a blueprint to follow? Maybe it's a combination of all three, with a bit of proper timing thrown in to stir the pot. Whether it's a gold-dust woman like Stevie Nicks outperforming and outselling her muse Janis Joplin or a piano-pounder like Elton John going far beyond the accomplishments of his admitted idol Leon Russell, the musicians who've garnered more success than the singers and players they admired most are some of the best-known artists in the world of rock 'n' roll.