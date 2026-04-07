5 Nostalgic Songs Every Gen Xer Will Want To Hear At Their 50-Year High School Reunion

Gen X 50-year class reunions are sure to be bangers because we'll all be pretty much the same (mentally, at least) as we were in our youth. Raised as latchkey kids with independence bordering on neglect, we felt 30 years old at 15, and that just sort of stuck. So 50 years after high school, count on the gatherings to be lively affairs, especially if they are bolstered by nostalgic songs that we want to hear.

The Gen X cohort spans the birth years of 1965 to 1980, so our coming-of-age years run from about the late '70s through the end of the '90s, and music was a pretty big deal all through all of them. From vinyl to cassettes to CDs, radio, MTV, and VH-1, music was central to our social lives. However, some Gen Xers were long out of high school by the time grunge music knocked down the doors to mainstream, so our list has to take into account songs from a wide range of years when new genres like synth pop, hip-hop, and pop-punk were coming out of our boomboxes and Walkmans.

Since we can't include them all, to narrow it down, we are going to choose songs that were popular among young Gen Xers, not their parents (sorry, Kenny Rogers). We're also going to keep most of the songs fun and light, knowing we can all sing along, because we want our reunion to have good vibes. That said, when it's time to shut it down, we'll throw in that last slow jam to remind us of our anguished teenage emotions and how glad we are that those are behind us.