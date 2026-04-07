5 Classic Rock Memoirs Every True Fan Should Read At Least Once

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It isn't only the music that's awesome. Classic rock memoirs pump up the reader just as much as the tunes. Once you read them, you can't help but want to start your own band or realize how utterly crazy the music industry really is.

For this feature, the selections are all based on personal recommendations from a lifelong rock 'n' roll fan, i.e., the person writing this feature. However, there was still a basic criteria applied here, as it was important for a memoir to be compelling and address questions that fans had about the artist and pivotal moments in their history. The artists were candid in these books, and reading their stories in their own words (though, often with the help of a co-writer) gave deeper insight to the person behind the music. If the book read like a laundry list, or it tried too hard to spare feelings, it didn't make the cut. In this genre, in which artists have some of the most unconventional lifestyles and exclusive experiences, no one has time for boring! With that said, let's take a look at the classic rock memoirs you need to read at least once. Or twice.