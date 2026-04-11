Bizarre 1970s Albums You Should Drop The Needle On At Least Once

Jobriath is a heartbreaker for a handful of reasons. For one, his career was badly mismanaged, with extreme overpromotion leading to a backlash that sank his future. He was also one of the first famous people to die of AIDS, even if by then he had slid back into obscurity. And his early career collapse and death meant that he never got to wholly blossom into the weird and glorious pop star he could have been. We get glimpses, though, in his sophomore effort "Creatures of the Street," produced even as the anti-Jobriath backlash boiled against him. It was the last album released while he was alive, though some additional material has come out since.

Whether you like Jobriath's voice really, really depends on your tolerance for reedy, nasaly tones, but he undeniably delivers with verve, and the result is something like a glittery oboe, pinched but enthusiastic. The songs are more mature and energetic than the baseline he laid down in his self-titled first item, with little splashes of compelling experimentation: A plummy old-lady voice here, a lick of something that sounds like a steel drum there. Jobriath himself even plays with a country accent, twanging along on some songs. "Creatures of the Street" shows such growth and continuation from "Jobriath" that it's tantalizing and maddening to imagine what the artist could have done in a kinder world, more accepting of gay people and genre-crossing eccentricity and more concerned with queer men's health.