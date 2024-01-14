The Tragic Story Of Elizabeth Taylor's Many Marriages

Elizabeth Taylor's first marriage was to Conrad "Nicky" Hilton Jr., eldest son of hotel mogul Conrad Hilton. The two met at the famed Mocambo nightclub in Los Angeles in October 1949. Taylor, 18 and having already cemented herself as a star with prominent roles in films like "National Velvet" and "A Date With Judy," was desperate to free herself from parental and studio control. In May 1950, the two married in Beverly Hills in an extravagant ceremony, with thousands of fans huddled outside the church.

In her 1987 memoir, "Elizabeth Takes Off," the actress described her great desire to get married at such a young age and her initial encounters with Hilton. "Dazzled by his charm and apparent sophistication, driven by feelings that could not be indulged outside of marriage, desperate to live a life independent of my parents and the studio, I closed my eyes to any problems and walked radiantly down the aisle." However, Taylor's hopes for a true romance were quickly dashed during her very first honeymoon. Hilton proved to be cruel and erratic. According to Taylor, he drank heavily, physically and mentally abused her, ignored her, and struggled to cope with her towering popularity. As the newlywed couple toured Europe, Taylor forced smiles while realizing she had no idea how to deal with her cold and inattentive husband.

After the honeymoon, the British-born actress knew the marriage was over. It took a while for divorce to arise, with the case being brought to court in January 1951. During the hearing, Taylor was in tears and spoke in hushed whispers. "The collapse of my marriage was a dreadful blow to my self-esteem. And like everything in my life, the entire fiasco was played out before the public" (per "Elizabeth Takes Off").