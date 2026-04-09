5 Rock Songs From 1990 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The year 1990 might be the most important 12 months in pop culture history, as it boasted the release of "Home Alone" and Jean-Claude Van Damme's "Death Warrant." Apart from those two magnificent movies that are cinema at its finest, everyone rocked around the clock to music from Roxette to New Kids on the Block. Rock wasn't dead, but it experienced complications at the turn of the decade, as glam rock's makeup washed away and grunge exploded.

Consequently, many rock hits went under the radar or didn't receive the attention they fully deserved. It's time to change that. This is a rewrite of history to acknowledge the rock songs from 1990 that sound even cooler today.

So, what we have done is to track down the hits that would easily make their way onto any best-of compilation for that year. Not only are these songs serious earworms that linger long after they end, but they also stand out as some of the best tunes produced by these artists. More importantly, they are the type of tracks that will unite young and old at any party, as everybody can't help but be sucked into the sing-alongs and rock out.