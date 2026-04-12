5 Rock Songs From 1962 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The year 1962 was pivotal in many respects. In the world of music, rock continued to ascend with acts like Roy Orbison, the Ventures, and Booker T and the M.G.'s releasing innovative songs that would help transform popular music. The distractions were likely welcome, as that year also saw the Cuban Missile Crisis, in which the U.S. and the Soviet Union faced off and took the world to the brink of nuclear war. The Civil Rights Movement also continued to fight for justice, and Marilyn Monroe tragically died. And while those events may or may not have dated 60 years later, the musicians of 1962 managed to create songs that still sound fresh and new today.

It's fair to say everyone has their own definition of cool. In making our choices, we looked for songs that pioneered sounds and styles that formed the bedrock of today's rock music, and sound all the cooler for it. Take the fuzz box, that now-ubiquitous tool of modern guitarists, which was first used to devastating effect by the Ventures, or the early shock-rocker Screamin' Jay Hawkins, whose spooky sound effects and emotion-drenched vocals still send a shiver up the spine. These and other artists from 1962 gave us the following songs that stood the test of time and still get our feet tapping.