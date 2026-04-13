The Most Explosive Sibling Rivalries In Rock History

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis just couldn't get along, ever. As early as 1994, Liam threw a banjo at his brother while they were on stage during their North American tour, which resulted in Noel leaving during the show and quitting the band for a short period. Things never really got better from there. When Oasis was supposed to play MTV's "Unplugged" two years later, Liam refused to take the stage and instead heckled Noel from the balcony as his brother tried to save the situation and put on a good performance.

There were more serious incidents, too, like the time in 2000 when the band was hanging out, drinking, and Liam said Noel's daughter was probably the product of another man. This led to an actual fistfight between the brothers. When not physically sparring, they were verbally sparring, usually through the media or Twitter, throwing pointed, personal, and downright strange insults at each other for years.

Despite all this, the pair managed to keep it together until 2009, when the animosity became untenable, and the band's split seemingly became permanent, with both Gallaghers embarking on successful solo careers. Their feud was still going strong, though, with Liam suing Noel for libel, although he later dropped the suit. Fortunately for fans, the brothers just needed about 15 years away from each other to cool down, and they reformed Oasis for a massive (and lucrative) world tour in 2025.