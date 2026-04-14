The Best Slow Songs Of The '60s Are Simply Timeless

There's something soothing about Ray Charles' "Georgia on My Mind," and that probably lends itself to the timelessness of the song. It's not just the orchestral arrangement behind Charles' soulful piano playing and singing, but also the lines in the lyrics that conjure images of "moonlight through the pines." The song, originally written by Stuart Gorrell and Hoagy Carmichael in 1930 and released by Charles in 1960, could be about the state, which adopted the tune in 1979. Or, it could be about a woman named Georgia, who stays paramount to the singer even as "Other arms a-reach out to me / Other eyes smile tenderly." Regardless, the lyrics maintain his thoughts stick with Georgia, where or whom the road always leads back to. The elusiveness of meaning works well to make this Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit work for any listener who understands the feeling of longing for something left behind, after finding that nothing else compares.

"Georgia on My Mind" won Grammys for best performance by a pop single artist and best vocal performance single record or track, and was nominated for record of the year. In addition to all of the accolades, Michael Lydon described the song's impact in his book "Ray Charles: Man and Music, saying, "With 'Georgia on My Mind,' Ray began to plumb not only the Black American soul, but the soul of the country." The song has been covered by many artists over the decades, from Willie Nelson to Coldplay and Kelly Clarkson. Charles' version is over 65 years old, and the song was written nearly 100 years ago, but Charles' original master recording, which has more than 153 million streams on Spotify, is still proving its appeal all these years later.