5 Hit James Taylor Songs That Crown Him As The Ultimate King Of Comfort

One of the most solemn and sober pieces in the James Taylor songbook, "Fire and Rain" tells the story of his friend taking her own life, a haunting tale told with such a delicate touch, it provided a guiding light for listeners grappling with grief of their own. This was more than simple musical comfort; it was solace offered by someone who could empathize and sympathize with others in a similar situation. Instead of just a song, Taylor offered a balm.

The existential tailspin the tragedy threw him into inspired this musical and poetic musing, resulting in a spiritual awakening and a surrender to the divine. It may be metaphorical more than literal, but the impact is the same. Taylor sharing his unsteadiness in the aftermath of loss has helped generations of listeners feel less alone in their own grief. It's not hard to imagine a line like "I always thought I'd see you again" is heart-wrenching enough to spur calls to friends and loved ones just to let them know how much they mean.

"Fire and Rain" lit up the chart for Taylor in 1970, peaking at No. 3 and becoming his first hit song. With an auspicious debut like that, the tunesmith had made a special connection with his audience that would last for decades.