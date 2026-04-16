Albums That Serve As A Musician's Heartbreaking Final Goodbye

On January 8, 2016, David Bowie celebrated his 69th birthday with the album "Blackstar." Critics rated it alongside the classic albums Bowie recorded during his 1970s heyday, but the late-career affirmation wasn't altogether joyous. Two days after the album reached the public, a tragedy played out. "David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer," stated a post from the musician's official Facebook page. Bowie had kept his cancer treatment out of the public sphere, instead devoting much of his creative energies to building a final record.

"Blackstar" was in the works in 2014 and was complete by November 2015, when Bowie learned he was likely to die soon. As production progressed, with the aid of his preferred producer Tony Visconti, Bowie split his days between chemotherapy treatments and recording sessions. At one point, as he told Rolling Stone, Visconti exclaimed in realization to Bowie, "'You're writing a farewell album' ... He was so brave and courageous."

"Blackstar" cover designer Jonathan Barnbrook also caught on. "This was a man who was facing his own mortality," he told Deezen. The single "Lazarus" makes that explicit, opening with the lines "Look up here, I'm in heaven / I've got scars that can't be seen," and ends with "Oh, I'll be free, ain't that just like me?" "I Can't Give Anything Away" is a subtle admission, too. As Bowie sang in one lyric: "This is all I ever meant / That's the message that I sent."