The Most Bizarre Rock Star Deaths Ever

As fans of rock stars are well aware, being a great musician, successful, and loved by millions does not necessarily add up to a long life. It's not uncommon for rock stars to die far too young for any number of reasons. What with the type of lifestyle many musicians lead and the pressures of fame, it's not surprising that many times these premature deaths are down to substance abuse or doing not-so-smart things while under the influence. Then there are the tragic accidents or health problems that can befall anyone.

But occasionally, rock stars die in such a way that goes beyond being simply tragic into bizarre territory. These are the deaths that have that one extra detail (or sometimes, many of them) that are just so odd it makes you think about the sad event again and again, wondering just how it could have happened the way it did. Some of the deaths are mysteries that may never be solved, while others seem pretty straightforward at first but get weirder the more you learn about them. And as befits the tragic end of a musician, several even occurred on stage in front of live audiences.

While every death is sad, you have to admit, these ones are also pretty weird. Here are some of the most bizarre rock star deaths ever.

This article contains references to addiction and death by suicide.