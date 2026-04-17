5 Flop Arena Rock Songs That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

You never really know what way a song is going to go. Does anyone remember 1990's song "She Ain't Worth It" by Glenn Medeiros, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100? Neither do we. Alternately, while some hits are long forgotten, others that were considered flops when they were shiny and new have gotten a second life through younger generations. This includes all types of flops, even arena rock songs.

A song might do well, commercially, but be a critical flop or grow to be disliked over time. It also might be loved by critics but hated by fans or other musicians. It also might flop in comparison to other songs from the same artist, no matter that it did well in comparison to songs from another artist. "Younger generations" also means any generation after the one targeted by the original song release, not just 15 year olds tooling around on TikTok. That being said, the use of songs in social media has become the go-to way that the youngest generation gets introduced to music. But in the case of that most rousing of heart-swelling rock anthems, "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, '00s shows like "The Sopranos" and "Glee" introduced it to new generations.

Songs on our list did commercially well on release, but were despised or dismissed critically and have since found favor with younger listeners. Let's take a look at why.