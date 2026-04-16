James Taylor's Only No. 1 Hit Is A 1971 Cover With A Whole Lot Of Heart

Insightful 1970s singer-songwriter James Taylor went to No. 1 on the pop chart just once in his career, and it was with his sweet and earnest take on an emerging classic about friendship written by a real-life friend.

In July 1971, Taylor topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week with "You've Got a Friend," which had been recently composed and originated by Carole King. A song that's blunt, generous, and revelatory with its emotional heft, "You've Got a Friend" is a song from 1971 that nails the meaning of life. It's a love song of a different kind, swearing undying, unconditional support and devotion from a non-romantic entity. "When you're down and troubled / And you need a helping hand," Taylor promises (channeling King), "Close your eyes and think of me / And soon I will be there / To brighten up even your darkest nights."

It's a remarkably raw and honest tune, and the innate sentiment and Taylor's gentle execution connected with millions of listeners. Here's the warm and friendly story of the rise of "You've Got a Friend," a song for friends that's also by friends.