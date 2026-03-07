5 Songs From 1971 That Nail The Meaning Of Life

Carole King said writing "You've Got a Friend" was easy, but they aren't all like that. Some songs, she said, take a lot of work. King explained in an interview posted on her Facebook page that in this case, "It just sort of came to me ... It was almost as if something was writing through me rather than me writing it." "You've Got a Friend" was included on her iconic "Tapestry" album released in 1971, but it didn't make the Billboard charts for King; however, it went to No. 1 for James Taylor in July of that year. Taylor and King were close friends and collaborators, and he covered the song and even won the male best pop vocal performance Grammy for it in 1972. King won the Grammy for song of the year with "You've Got a Friend."

While King said she didn't write it with anyone in particular in mind, it was inspired by the line in Taylor's song, "Fire and Rain," that goes, "I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend." To that relatable moment, King created a timeless platonic love song that expresses her willingness to drop everything to support a friend. Many of us have been on either side of that coin, and we know how important friendship is to navigating life.

Similar to "What's Going On?," King points out that life can be difficult, singing, "Ain't it good to know that you've got a friend / When people can be so cold / They'll hurt you, and desert you / And take your soul if you let them, oh yeah, don't you let 'em now," but if and when that happens, she reminds the listener, "All you have to do is call / And I'll be there." If the meaning of life is loving and supporting each other, then King nails it with this one.