Musicians Who Became Just As Famous As Their Rock Star Parents
For the offspring of a world-renowned rock star who wants to pursue a career in music, both the rewards and pitfalls are obvious, but some have managed to achieve their own fame doing so. Sure, having a famous last name will certainly open doors that are closed to most everyone else, yet there's also the intense pressure of living up to that family name. Woe to any rock scion aspiring to enter the business who puts out a mediocre album amid accusations that they only got their record deal because of being a nepo baby. Yet, it's also been true that kids of celebrated rockers sometimes demonstrate the talent to buck that characterization, bolstering the argument that talent can be inherited.
For those brave few who've attempted to follow in the footprints of a parent, carving out their own unique niche in the music business is never easy, but can occasionally be rewarded by success. Ultimately, the goal is to become celebrated in their own right, with the focus shifting from their parentage to their own musical abilities. It's certainly not a common phenomenon, but it has happened, and from the son of a Beatle to the scion of the greatest drummer in rock history, here's the proof.
Wolfgang Van Halen
The phrase "chip off the old block" certainly pertains to Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie Van Halen. The Van Halen guitarist's progeny demonstrated musical ability early on, which was evident when he was tapped in his mid-teens to replace Michael Anthony as the band's bassist, starting with a 2007 reunion tour with original frontman David Lee Roth. At the time, the teenager was hit with backlash from fans who felt he was the reason for Anthony's exit (he wasn't), preventing fans from seeing the original Van Halen lineup. "I've always been a punching bag," he told Rolling Stone.
In 2021, following the sad death of Eddie Van Halen in 2020, Wolfgang took center stage with the release of his debut album, "Mammoth WVH," playing all the instruments himself. He moved forward by putting together a touring band, Mammoth, and released two more albums, 2023's "Mammoth II" and "The End," which landed in 2025.
As is the case with most children of successful entertainers who follow the same career path, Van Halen the band continues to cast a long shadow over the younger Van Halen. "For one thing, it's a wonderful positive to see the effect that my father has had on music in general and guitar playing in general, but it's also a double-edged sword because some people won't give me the time of day and will just assume this or assume that," Wolfgang told Songfacts (via Blabbermouth).
Jason Bonham
When it comes to rock drummers, at the very top of the pantheon is John Bonham. Indeed, so integral was Bonham to Led Zeppelin's signature sound that his accidental death in 1980 caused the band to end (in case anyone is still wondering why Led Zeppelin broke up, this was the true cause). The drummer's son, Jason Bonham, was just 14 at the time. Having played drums since the age of 5, he carried on the family name by becoming a top rock drummer in his own right.
At 17, his first band, Air Race, landed a record deal and went on to open for several other bands over the years. Most tellingly, whenever the surviving members of Led Zeppelin have reunited to perform, Bonham has been behind the drum kit, including at the band's 2007 reunion show at London's O2 Arena.
More recently, Bonham was a member of Sammy Hagar and the Circle, which also consisted of the former Van Halen/Montrose frontman, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, and guitarist Vic Johnson. Carrying on his father's legacy has been rewarding, but occasionally unsettling when meeting fans who consider him to be a living link to Led Zeppelin. "People were just freaking out that I was John's son, and just, 'Could I touch you? Oh my god,'" Bonham recalled in an interview with Eyewitness News (MyStateline). "I'm like, 'What's wrong with these people?'"
Deacon Frey
The tragic death of Glenn Frey in 2016 left the future of the Eagles very much in doubt. After all, Frey had played a huge role in the untold truth of the Eagles as the band's co-founder, in addition to singing and writing some of their biggest hits. Yet the story of the Eagles didn't end there. The following year, Frey's 24-year-old son, Deacon Frey, was enlisted to fill in for his late father on the band's 2017 tour (country star Vince Gill was also recruited to round out the band).
"Bringing Deacon in was my idea," Eagles co-founder Don Henley told the Los Angeles Times, comparing the situation to an apprenticeship. "I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son ... The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it."
Deacon toured with the Eagles for the next five years. When he exited in 2022, the rest of the band decided to pick up the slack rather than replace him, but he returned the following year. Guitarist Joe Walsh was glad to have him back, saying (via Cleveland.com), "You can't just get anybody, and Deacon has it."
Julian Lennon
In the early 1980s, after the tragic murder of John Lennon, the late Beatle's eldest son, Julian Lennon, envisioned himself carrying on his father's musical legacy. Reluctant to exploit his famous surname, Lennon reportedly submitted some demos to Charisma Records' chief Tony Stratton-Smith under a bogus name — landing a record deal before Stratton-Smith discovered his true identity. That led to his debut album, 1984's "Valotte," which demonstrated not only his striking resemblance to his later father, but also a stunningly similar voice.
The album proved to be hugely successful, spawning hit singles "Too Late for Goodbye" and the title track (peaking at No. 5 and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively). Lennon continued to record albums throughout the 1980s and until 2011, when he took a hiatus from music to focus on photography, among other pursuits. He re-emerged in 2022 with "Jude," his first album in more than a decade.
As Lennon explained in an interview with AARP, he doesn't see himself as one of rock's nepo babies, insisting his last name had been more burden than boon. "I never felt I received any special privileges or any position for being John's son, though many in the public eye and even in the media misconstrued what went down on many levels," he said. "It's always been me working my way up the ladder and trying to make my mum proud."
Jakob Dylan
When your father is a rock legend generally credited as one of the greatest songwriters of the modern era, pursuing the same path would seem to be a fool's errand. Yet part of the untold truth of Bob Dylan is that his son, Jakob Dylan, carved out his own successful path entirely independently of his dad as frontman of the Wallflowers.
While the band's 1992 self-titled debut album flopped, the Wallflowers' 1996 follow-up proved to be a monster. Released in 1996, "Bringing Down the Horse" had gone quadruple platinum by the end of the following year, largely on the strength of singles "6th Avenue Heartache" and "One Headlight." Since then, Dylan and the Wallflowers have produced further albums, although none have been met with the same degree of success as "Bringing Down the Horse."
Meanwhile, Dylan also branched out as a solo artist. In 2006, he was signed to Columbia Records (which famously signed his old man more than four decades earlier), and recorded songs for the television drama "Six Degrees." As a solo act, Dylan released a couple of albums, and in 2018 he entered the world of filmmaking when he served as a coproducer on "Echo in the Canyon," a documentary directed by his manager, Andrew Slater, about the burgeoning music scene that erupted in LA's Laurel Canyon during the late 1960s.