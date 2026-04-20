The 5 Best Barry Manilow Songs That Aren't Mandy

Barry Manilow's smash hit "Mandy" from 1974 is undeniably one of the most popular songs that will forever be tied to him. But like his fellow pop artist Neil Diamond, who is saddled with "Sweet Caroline" for life, Manilow's catalogue includes a huge number of other beloved tunes that deserve as much or more attention as "Mandy." Whether it's the sprawling narrative of love and loss of "Copacabana (At the Copa)" or the equally dramatic "Could It Be Magic" driven by Manilow's classical-tinged piano, there are so many Manilow songs that outshine "Mandy."

There are so many, in fact, that paring it down to just five wasn't easy. "Mandy" may have been Manilow's first No. 1 hit following an early career that included things you might not know about him — like how he wrote jingles and was Bette Midler's musical director – but still it's not the end all be all. In that spirit, here are our five choices for Manilow's best that showcase his vast talents.