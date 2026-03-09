12 Wild Things About Barry Manilow You May Not Know

Whenever Barry Manilow takes to the stage, fans are used to seeing him sit down at a grand piano to accompany himself as he regales audiences with a selection of his hits. Piano, however, wasn't the first instrument that he learned how to play. Growing up in Brooklyn, Manilow was just a youngster when he began taking accordion lessons.

For Manilow, learning to play the accordion was a cultural rite of passage. "I was a real musical kid," recalled Manilow in an interview with the Television Academy, explaining that children of Jewish and Italian heritage who demonstrated musical ability were typically steered toward that particular instrument. "So they stuck an accordion in my 11-year-old hands, and I was good at it," he declared. "It's a squeaky, old-fashioned instrument, but I got a lot of good things out of playing that accordion."

While Manilow has been known to occasionally trot out an accordion at one of his shows, he didn't always appreciate the instrument. "I hated the accordion, he told The Canadian Jewish News, while pointing out that it proved to be a gateway to the piano. "But when I played the piano, I knew music would be my passion and my ticket out of Brooklyn," he added.