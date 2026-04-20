5 One-Hit Wonder Love Songs From The '70s We're Still Head Over Heels For

The '70s were a rich era for one-hit wonders who deserved more than just 15 minutes of fame, and love songs were a particularly popular format for plying their talents. We're such fans of one-hit wonder love songs from that decade, we compiled this short list of songs that have stood the test of time. It wasn't difficult to find a quintet that has kept us beguiled so many years later.

The acts that gave us these songs seemed poised for much more promising careers than they ended up having, especially based on the searing success their romantic, heartbreaking, and sometimes highly-danceable singles generated. Unfortunately, they fizzled after ignition, spending the rest of their musical lives trying to recapture the spark but coming up short.

We chose tunes that represent the spectrum of amorous happenings, everything from accidentally falling in love to compromising a perfectly functional relationship to admitting just how much pain love can cause. It's a spectral display of musical adoration that we find eternally appealing, and we're pretty sure we're not alone in that.