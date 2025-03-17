One-Hit Wonder Stars Who Were Poorer Than You Realized

Becoming a one-hit wonder is a complicated notion. Imagine spending one's entire life following the dream of musical expression and widespread artistic renown, and it leads to a massively successful hit single — one that tops the pop chart or comes close to doing so. And then, with both the goodwill of the public and the pressure to repeat the feat looming, they fail to do so, never again writing or recording a popular song, rendering them forever in that list of flash-in-the-pan, living fads. But at least they scored that one song, one that could live on forever and generate a little bit of money for the artist here and there.

Nobody expects a musician with just one big hit to be wildly wealthy — the big money is reserved for the superstars who knock out smashes with regularity. But we also don't expect them to be destitute, because their lonely hit objectively sold a lot of copies and continues to get airplay and soundtrack placement. Here are the stories of some of the most notable one-hit wonders of all time, and how they didn't earn as much money from that one song as we all probably thought they did.