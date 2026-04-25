The Best Slow Songs Of The '80s Are Beyond Dreamy

The '80s may have rocked fiercely with its metal bands and new wave movement scorching sound systems and airwaves, but when it came to slow songs, the artists of the era had the magic. The elements of romance and longing captured in the slow songs of the decade gave fans of a gentler genre plenty of dreamy music to dig into. These tunes provided a perfect excuse to drop down a gear or two and slip into an easier pace, whether you were dancing with your sweetheart, singing along with your homies, or simply contemplating the nature of love.

Our vision of dreamy slow songs from the '80s crosses genres and sounds, offering everything from the blue-eyed soul of Spandau Ballet's "True" to the Beatles-style carousel stylings of The Bangles' "Eternal Flame." These mellow tunes showed off the artists' skill at dialing down the tempo without missing a beat. While most of the songs we chose were big on both the charts and MTV, a few are one-hit wonders that made a lasting impression. There's even a deep cut from Prince and the Revolution with a whisper-to-a-scream electro-groove performance that still feels surreal whenever we queue it up.