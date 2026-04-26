5 Rock Songs From 1991 That Sound Even Cooler Today

1991 was one of the most "you had to be there" years in music history. Nirvana's "Nevermind" didn't just deliver grunge to the mainstream; they razed the house and poured into its foundation a ragged, rough, post-post-punk cement upon which all subsequent rock took shape. It was quite a year for music that previously lived on the fringes, especially music that sounds cooler today.

"Cool," however, can be a difficult word to unpack. Inventive, fresh, weird: This is the direction we've got to head. Rock that sounds too radio-friendly or typically composed (power chord riff, catchy chorus, voice-led solo, etc.) will automatically sound less interesting because it's too obvious. Additionally, big hits from massive bands that defined '90s grunge, like those from Pearl Jam (1991's "Ten") and Soundgarden (1991's "Badmotorfinger"), are difficult to hear with the kind of objective ears that'd make the music truly fascinating (with one exception). This means we've got to wade into lesser-known selections that compose a fuller portrait of the coolness of 1991's rock scene. Focusing on rock also means omitting rock-adjacent, metal albums like Metallica's self-titled album, plus harsher masterworks from Sepultura, Morbid Angel, Bolt Thrower, etc.

In the end, we've got a gloriously bizarre track from the Les Claypool-led Primus that you may or may not have heard, plus deeper cuts from The Jesus Lizard, Mudhoney, and Slint. And yes, we've got a deeply moving Pearl Jam fan favorite that's too exceptional to leave out.