5 Rock Songs From 1991 That Sound Even Cooler Today
1991 was one of the most "you had to be there" years in music history. Nirvana's "Nevermind" didn't just deliver grunge to the mainstream; they razed the house and poured into its foundation a ragged, rough, post-post-punk cement upon which all subsequent rock took shape. It was quite a year for music that previously lived on the fringes, especially music that sounds cooler today.
"Cool," however, can be a difficult word to unpack. Inventive, fresh, weird: This is the direction we've got to head. Rock that sounds too radio-friendly or typically composed (power chord riff, catchy chorus, voice-led solo, etc.) will automatically sound less interesting because it's too obvious. Additionally, big hits from massive bands that defined '90s grunge, like those from Pearl Jam (1991's "Ten") and Soundgarden (1991's "Badmotorfinger"), are difficult to hear with the kind of objective ears that'd make the music truly fascinating (with one exception). This means we've got to wade into lesser-known selections that compose a fuller portrait of the coolness of 1991's rock scene. Focusing on rock also means omitting rock-adjacent, metal albums like Metallica's self-titled album, plus harsher masterworks from Sepultura, Morbid Angel, Bolt Thrower, etc.
In the end, we've got a gloriously bizarre track from the Les Claypool-led Primus that you may or may not have heard, plus deeper cuts from The Jesus Lizard, Mudhoney, and Slint. And yes, we've got a deeply moving Pearl Jam fan favorite that's too exceptional to leave out.
Black — Pearl Jam
Every time somebody hears "Black" for the first time (like YouTube reactors), especially from Pearl Jam's 1992 MTV Unplugged session, they leave with chills and a dropped jaw. That includes folks who somehow missed "Black" when it released on Pearl Jam's now-classic debut, 1991's "Ten," and especially considering lyrics like, "All the love gone bad, turned my world to black / Tattooed all I see, all that I am, all that I'll be, yeah," right down to the ending, "Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo."
Pearl Jam knew they had a deeply, deeply personal — almost too much — song on their hands with "Black." This is why they absolutely refused to release it as a single off "Ten," no matter how their label insisted, and the reason some folks missed it. But even if it had been released as a single, it'd still carry enough power to move and wow nowadays, largely because of singer Eddie Vedder's heartbreaking vocal performance. Coupled with an unconventional song structure that builds and builds towards an emotional zenith, Vedder crafted what is arguably the most devastating lost love song in modern music history, based on a break-up with his girlfriend.
But as mentioned, it's the "MTV Unplugged" version of "Black" that cements it as one of the most moving and coolest songs of its time. The early '90s grunge clothes in the acoustic set's music video, the laid-back band members, and the phone-less crowd all support and elevate Vedder's unmatched intensity, rasps, and howls. It's hard to watch because it's so vulnerable, which makes it even better. But, even only listening to the music, you'll be convinced that you'll never hear another performance like it, ever.
Breadcrumb Trail — Slint
You know a song's taken on legendary cult status when it comes from the second and final studio album by a band that hasn't made any new music since 1991, but which still gets cited from an album "that reinvented rock," as The Guardian says. "Spiderland" really is that good, and "Breadcrumb Trail" is its best track. It presents to the listener a profoundly dark soundscape that's more implication and "psychic playing," as The Guardian quotes Mogwai singer Stuart Braithwaite, than hammer-on-the-head unsettling.
Mogwai proves our pedigree: Slint was on the cutting edge of post-rock, defining it and inspiring generations while having no intention to do so, nor any goals besides being teenagers from Kentucky goofing off. Slint's production is far less refined than post-rock's standard-bearer, Mogwai, however. "Breadcrumb Trail" is trashy, garage-sounding, and makes the most of its noisy, eerie panorama with the most minimal instrumentation. The song employs some crunchy guitars, stuttered percussion, harmonics, a harmonica, and a spoken-word verse that sounds like poetry night at a local underground club.
Then, there are the lyrics. The spoken word part includes, "I was looking for the pirate ship and saw this small, old white tent at one end / It was blue and had white lights hanging all around it," while the interlude says, "Far below, a soiled man / A bucket of torn tickets at his side / He watches the children run by / And cleans his teeth." It all sounds strangely sinister, same as it's all vastly cooler than anything mainstream you'll hear today. The whole of "Spiderland" feels like a true artistic project allowed to run its truest course.
Jerry Was a Race Car Driver — Primus
If you're amongst those who've never "gotten" Primus, then you're not going to get them now. Just like other experimental, bizarro, funny, and undeniably virtuosic musicians, Les Claypool's funky, bass-driven outfit made music that sounds like pure drugs. That's Primus at their most comprehensible, which is way less accessible than what you're going to find playing on mall speakers nowadays. And while any song from 1991's "Sailing the Seas of Cheese" would suffice for the purposes of this article, we're going to do Primus newbies a solid and pass along "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver," their most listened-to song on Spotify at an impressive (and surprising) 87 million listens. It still sounds 30 years ahead of its time, same as it did when it came out.
So what is "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" about? Well, uh ... it's about Jerry, who was a race car driver. As the song's lyrics say, "He drove so godd***ed fast / Never did win no checkered flags / But he never did come in last," right along Claypool's killer, boink-boink bassline, the song's wailing guitars, spunky drums, and "aaaahhh" background vocals. The song segues into Captain Pierce, a fireman with "Richmond engine number three," then circles back to poor, self-destructive Jerry: "One too many cold beers one night / And wrapped himself around a telephone pole, go." What does it all mean besides the obvious? No clue, but it's absolutely, undeniably cool as hell.
As Claypool said of the song in a 2025 interview with Rick Beato on YouTube, "We were the monkeys running the asylum, or whatever, whatever metaphor you wanna use." Thank goodness for that, and Primus' chaotic genius in general.
Seasick — The Jesus Lizard
Sludge rock in the Melvin's lineage that led to modern-day, post-hardcore, noise rock outfits like Chat Pile: This is a song like "Seasick" from The Jesus Lizard, a track from an album largely regarded as the band's best work, 1991's "Goat." If you ever want to hear and see a lead singer crowdsurf while singing an entire song (and really freaking security out), then The Jesus Lizard and vocalist David Yow are for you. If you're expecting some kind of fake, ultra-slick, highly-curated performance, then this is not your thing. But if you want something raw, riffy, lacking all pretensions, and which will give you a strong case of stank face, then welcome to the club. "Seasick" is your coolest of the cool.
Much of the song's coolness comes from Yow's unparalleled vocal performance, which vacillates from loud to soft, shrieking to mumbling, yowling to speaking, and returning to, "I can swim, I can't swim" again and again, almost as if he's having a debate with himself. The music is very underground and comes from the same label (Touch and Go) that brought us Butthole Surfers and Urge Overkill. "Seasick" wields only a handful of crushing chords across its roughly three-minute length, and is, at its heart, bare-bones rock with none of the harsh bits sanded away.
The Jesus Lizard got what we might call the "mainstream lite" treatment by MTV, which didn't really promote them or want to play the video for a song like "Nub" (another ultra-cool track from "Goat" about amputation). In fact, Yow said in a 1994 interview (on YouTube) that he hoped his band was too much for the network. Now that's cool.
Fuzz Gun '91 — Mudhoney
Mudhoney is grunge, but like grunge if grunge never broke into the mainstream and was also happy. This was by choice, as the 1988-formed, Seattle-scene band (who influenced Nirvana) crafted their second album, 1991's "Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge," in direct response to the trends of the day. Seeing that their Seattle brethren's heavier, darker music catch on with the music-listening public, they brought producer Conrad Uno on board to make a lighter album with a "pop-garage sensibility," as Diffuser quotes Mudhoney singer Mark Arm. The result is "Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge," an oddly sprightly, bouncy album where "Fuzz Gun '91" stands out.
"Fuzz Gun '91" is like a nostalgia trip for a 1991 that never happened, heard through the veneer of modern-day musical memory. It's garage-grunge, lighter in tone and closer to the brighter sounds of pop-punk like Green Day, but with a clear Seattle-scene writing style and instrumental tone. Beyond such observations, "Fuzz Gun '91" sounds like a straight-up romp. It's an instrumental piece built on wonderfully fuzzy (as the name implies), basic guitar riffs that sound like a bunch of dudes messing around with simple equipment on a shoestring budget, as designed.
The name of "Fuzz Gun '91," however, could be taken as satirical, like the band is supplying the public with some kind of product it wants. Indeed, the album was a response to popular artists of the time, like Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden, like we mentioned. But no matter what, we wound up with a track that sounds even cooler today.