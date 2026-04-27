5 Classic Rock Podcasts Even Tech-Averse Boomers Will Appreciate
If you're a baby boomer who loves music but hasn't yet delved into podcasts, it might just be time to start. That's especially true if you're a classic rock fan still in thrall to the music of your favorite artists of yesteryear like The Beatles or Led Zeppelin. There are a wide array of amazing classic rock-oriented podcasts out there that will have you reminiscing about when you first heard your best-loved hits and may even teach you something new about your favorite artists.
Since many baby boomers grew up listening to rock radio (and likely tried to press the record button on their tape decks at the exact right moment to catch their favorite songs) it's not a very big jump to getting into listening to a podcast. Sure, your computer or smartphone has replaced that old transistor radio, but otherwise it's not that different, even if you're tech-averse. If you don't have Spotify or Apple, most of these podcasts can be found on YouTube, and many even include videos so you can watch them instead of just listening to these five classic rock podcasts.
Professor of Rock
"Professor of Rock" offers a wide range of entertaining listening (and viewing) that includes in-depth interviews with legends like Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Heart's Ann Wilson, and Carlos Santana. But there are also fun episodes revolving around a single year in the history of rock 'n' roll and explorations of one particular rock song. Host Adam Reader really knows his stuff. He's an engaging interviewer, and while he tends not to get bogged down in minutia, he also isn't afraid to go deep into rock history.
"Professor of Rock" began as a rock interview show at a local Salt Lake City, Utah TV station, and this shows. The podcast's YouTube videos are very well produced, in marked contrast to many competitors. If you're more inclined to listen to the podcast, it can be found on all the major streaming platforms like Apple and Spotify. With more than 1,000 episodes, there's enough to keep you listening for years to come.
A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs
If you love deep, deep dives into the history of rock 'n' roll, then "A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs" is the podcast for you. The rather mysterious English non-fiction author and podcaster Andrew Hickey takes his listeners on a multi-faceted and deeply researched journey into the heart of what he considers to be the most important songs that have shaped rock. He doesn't include interviews, instead stitching together engrossing narratives about the artists and one of their songs, along with clips of relevant music, making for a pleasurable listen. Some songs get more than one episode, such as The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" and The Who's "Pinball Wizard," two standouts, as is Hickey's exploration of Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," his crossover song that helped define music history.
Not surprisingly, given Hickey's distaste for publicity, there are no videos, but you can find the podcasts on YouTube, along with Apple Music and Spotify. If you become a supporter on Patreon, you'll get some exclusive bonus episodes as well. This podcast is not only for rock fans who want to nerd out but also anyone who enjoys a good story while soaking in salient musical facts.
VRP Rocks
"VRP Rocks" is an interview-based classic rock podcast presented by Paul Stephenson, who's been in the U.K. rock-radio scene for two decades. One of the noteworthy aspects of the podcast that helps make it standout is its focus on music-industry veterans who might not be household names but have played with the greatest rock bands and artists around. Guitarist John McFee, for example, is a member of the Doobie Brothers who has recorded with everyone from Elvis Costello to the Grateful Dead. One really cool ongoing feature is when Stephenson asks artists to name their five favorite songs they've performed on. The list has included '70s rocker Suzi Quatro and Dire Straits bassist John Illsley, among others.
Another facet that separates "VRP Rocks" from some other classic rock podcasts is Stephenson's sometimes U.K.-centric slant with episodes that look at acts that were huge in the U.K. but were nearly unknown in the U.S. The podcast is on Apple Music and Spotify, and you can find accompanying videos on YouTube. You may just discover a classic rock band you missed back in the day or rediscover one you'd forgotten about.
My Rock Moment
"My Rock Moment" is also an interview-based podcast hosted by Amanda Morck, a Los Angeles native who teaches rock history, that balances history with personal stories. Besides interviews with artists like Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield fame and Al Jardine of The Beach Boys, Morck often interviews documentarians, directors, authors, photographers, and journalists. This helps give the podcast a deeper sense of the historical backdrop in which the music was being made. It leans heavily into the LA scene, but it's a rich vein to mine.
Morck's interview style is conversational, and she's great at getting her guests to give more of themselves. Beyond this, the podcast also includes some more unusual interview subjects, like Prince's celebrity vegan chef Leslie Durso, that give a different perspective on rock and the artists who made it. Like "A History of Rock in 500 Songs," this podcast does not have accompanying videos. You can find it on Apple Music and Spotify, and with 73 episodes (and counting), there's a lot for classic rock fans, especially those who love LA, to explore.
The Track Star Podcast
"The Track Star Podcast" began as a person-on-the-street musical game show in 2023 hosted by Jack Coyne that aired on various social media platforms before it eventually blew up into a celebrity-filled version that has included John Fogerty and David Byrne of Talking Heads. Then in 2025, Coyne and his team launched a podcast that maintains some of the fun of the original show but also includes more in-depth explorations of the history of popular music. There are several episodes in which Coyne tests an artist's musical knowledge that have featured Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and Lucinda Williams, among others. In these episodes, Coyne does a fantastic job eliciting stories from his guests.
While the podcast is not exclusively about classic rock, there have been quite a number of episodes that are, including one dedicated to the history of Chess Records through 10 songs that includes an interview with Fogerty. The podcast also recently featured an extensive conversation around The Beatles with author, NPR critic, and journalism professor Tim Riley, who has written extensively about the band. The video for this episode and the rest are available on YouTube, and you can listen to it and the rest on Apple Music and Spotify. Like certain classic rock songs such as Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," this is a podcast boomers can bond over with their kids (or even their grandkids). Between "The Track Star Podcast" and the other four we've highlighted, you're bound to find a classic rock podcast that suits your tastes, even if you're tech-averse.