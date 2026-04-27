5 Classic Rock Podcasts Even Tech-Averse Boomers Will Appreciate

If you're a baby boomer who loves music but hasn't yet delved into podcasts, it might just be time to start. That's especially true if you're a classic rock fan still in thrall to the music of your favorite artists of yesteryear like The Beatles or Led Zeppelin. There are a wide array of amazing classic rock-oriented podcasts out there that will have you reminiscing about when you first heard your best-loved hits and may even teach you something new about your favorite artists.

Since many baby boomers grew up listening to rock radio (and likely tried to press the record button on their tape decks at the exact right moment to catch their favorite songs) it's not a very big jump to getting into listening to a podcast. Sure, your computer or smartphone has replaced that old transistor radio, but otherwise it's not that different, even if you're tech-averse. If you don't have Spotify or Apple, most of these podcasts can be found on YouTube, and many even include videos so you can watch them instead of just listening to these five classic rock podcasts.