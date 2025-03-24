The Hidden Truth Of Cat Stevens

British musician Cat Stevens was at the forefront of the singer-songwriter boom, setting the template with his seminal 1970 album "Tea for the Tillerman," followed by the 1971 classic "Teaser and the Firecat." Those two albums alone would be enough to cement his musical legacy, responsible for such beloved songs as "Wild World," "Morning Has Broken," "The Wind," "Peace Train," and "Moonshadow."

Advertisement

These days, he's known as Yusuf Cat Stevens, following a conversion to Islam that led him to change his name, initially to Yusuf Islam, and slam the brakes on what to that point had been a skyrocketing music career. After more than a decade of focusing his efforts on Muslim education and charities, he re-emerged with new music in the mid-1990s, eventually calling himself simply Yusuf before rebranding with his current moniker.

Throughout it all, Stevens has remained a restless, mercurial figure. There have been moments of triumph and tragedy in Stevens' life, but throughout it all he has maintained his brilliance. Despite his decades of fame, he's also become somewhat enigmatic, with plenty of hidden truths about Stevens remaining unknown to the average fan.

Advertisement