The Osmonds Released A Hard Rock Song In 1972 That Shreds Their Sunshine Pop Image

Previously known as a squeaky-clean pop group made up of singing and smiling brothers, the Osmonds shattered that sunny image with the 1972 single "Crazy Horses." It's surprisingly one of the hardest rock songs of the 1970s, an early stab at heavy metal even, and from a most unlikely source.

Over the previous couple of years, the Osmonds presented disposable and innocuous pop songs geared at a family audience. Through relentless appearances on glitzy TV variety shows, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Donny Osmond sang and charmed their way into the Top 40 with songs like "Double Lovin'," "Yo-Yo," "Down by the Lazy River," and "One Bad Apple," the latter arguably among the worst No. 1 hits of the '70s.

But then in '72, the Osmonds abruptly and audaciously dropped the act with the release of "Crazy Horses," a loud and edgy rock tune stuffed with thundering drums, shrill keyboards, aggressive electric guitar noise, and menacing vocals. A vibrant horn section adds to the aural chaos, resulting in a tune that sounds like Blood, Sweat & Tears tried to cover Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." It's not a style that the Osmonds would stick with, but it was a lark worth pursuing, and it proved successful. Here's the wild tale of "Crazy Horses."