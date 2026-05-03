5 Classic Rock Songs From 1973 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music

Weren't Paul McCartney and his exceptional crew of backing players generous with this 1973 summer smash? Instead of just getting one song to heat up the season, "Live and Let Die" serves up three different slices of piping-hot tuneage to get your speakers sizzling. It's like a mini-musical or a radio-friendly symphony that delivers something for everyone.

For starters, you get a delicate, haunting power ballad intro that recalls how "you used to say live and let live," a reminder of the innocence of summers past. Then, you get the scorching hard rock section that explodes with all kinds of sonic thrills and chills, a musical representation of the action-packed James Bond film that spawned this multi-faceted hit. It's a pulse-pounding switch-up that spins you 180 degrees from where you started — like an audio car chase you can't hit the brakes on.

But wait — there's more! You also get that funky little break, courtesy of Linda McCartney, where the band introduces a reggae bounce. "What does it matter to you?" Paul sings, "When you got a job to do / You got to do it well / You gotta give the other fella hell." And then, everything runs backward, a return to the screeching hard rock and orchestral stabs closing down the show. Whew ... what a breathtaking ride for your summertime adventures — and a No. 2 hit to boot!