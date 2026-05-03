5 Classic Rock Songs From 1973 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music
How cool was the summer of 1973 when it came to classic rock? Bands we've come to know and love as staples of the music world were tossing out some of their most memorable work. There were plenty of newcomers, too — acts that had something to prove and didn't bother to play small with their contributions to the summertime airwaves. With so much straight-up rock rolling out throughout the season, it was like Christmas came early for music fans.
We took a look back at the summer releases of 1973 and discovered one rock classic after another, giving the year a prestigious status as the 1970s' most rocking summer. With timeless tunes by legacy acts like The Doobie Brothers, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Paul McCartney and Wings, and even an Aerosmith debut, the mid-year release schedule provided a jukebox's worth of cranking tunes that made for perfect summertime listening.
Live and Let Die — Paul McCartney and Wings
Weren't Paul McCartney and his exceptional crew of backing players generous with this 1973 summer smash? Instead of just getting one song to heat up the season, "Live and Let Die" serves up three different slices of piping-hot tuneage to get your speakers sizzling. It's like a mini-musical or a radio-friendly symphony that delivers something for everyone.
For starters, you get a delicate, haunting power ballad intro that recalls how "you used to say live and let live," a reminder of the innocence of summers past. Then, you get the scorching hard rock section that explodes with all kinds of sonic thrills and chills, a musical representation of the action-packed James Bond film that spawned this multi-faceted hit. It's a pulse-pounding switch-up that spins you 180 degrees from where you started — like an audio car chase you can't hit the brakes on.
But wait — there's more! You also get that funky little break, courtesy of Linda McCartney, where the band introduces a reggae bounce. "What does it matter to you?" Paul sings, "When you got a job to do / You got to do it well / You gotta give the other fella hell." And then, everything runs backward, a return to the screeching hard rock and orchestral stabs closing down the show. Whew ... what a breathtaking ride for your summertime adventures — and a No. 2 hit to boot!
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting — Elton John
No, the title isn't an invitation to start a warm-weather knuckle duster. But you definitely want to kick up a little dust by adding this raucous rock 'n' roll classic to your digital downloads. And who better than Elton John and his high voltage "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" to get the summer cooking, no matter what day of the week you choose to crank it.
The single was released in July 1973, long after air conditioners had kicked on. It gave radio stations a barroom-brawl theme song that showed off piano rock from a master of the form. There's no secret message or complex subject matter being explored; the lyrics literally describe a rowdy weekend at a greaser-era dance hall, complete with references to switchblades and motorcycles. Thanks to an ongoing closing chant of "Saturday, Saturday," fans didn't even need to know the words to join in the sing-along.
This nifty ne'er-do-well narrative helped lock this rocking pianist in as an all-time great, reaching No. 12 and adding to a mind-boggling multi-decade run that would result in 29 top-10 singles, record-setting live tours, and an EGOT. And that's not to mention Elton John's surprising net worth that came along with all the success. But back in 1973, all anyone knew was that this future classic was a summer-friendly tune that brought the heat.
Long Train Running — Doobie Brothers
A few years before Michael McDonald became the voice of The Doobie Brothers and aimed them in a more soft rock direction, the band dropped "Long Train Running," one of their best-known songs and a summer of 1973 classic rock favorite. It was also the Brothers' first appearance in the Billboard Top 10, rising to a steamy No. 8 in the last week of June. It's become one of those instantly recognizable rock standards that never fails to get the blood pumping and the speakers thumping.
The tune chugs along with the energy of a freight train, mirroring the title with harmonica chords blowing like a steam whistle. It began as an open-ended live-show jam that went on almost as long as a train ride. The band eventually whittled it down into an urgent rocker about getting home to your loved one by any means necessary. "Without love / Where would you be now?" singer and songwriter Tom Johnston muses to himself as much as whoever else is listening. Where, indeed.
"Long Train Running" gave The Doobies a bluesy stomp that became a rock classic and padded the band's five-pack of top-10 hits. It also helped make the summer of '73 an unforgettable era for rock fans who liked their music on the classic side.
Dream On — Aerosmith
Summer was well underway when Aerosmith added to the heat with a little number called "Dream On" in late June 1973. The power ballad happened to be the band's debut single, introducing the world to a rock 'n' roll force of nature that would end up becoming a pop culture phenomenon. That kind of dream-come-true was the exact meaning that Steven Tyler was aiming for when he wrote "Dream On" — and as a teenager, no less.
There's too much to love in this uniquely baroque rock classic. How many other songs feature a harpsichord-sounding, classical-style intro that wanders dangerously close to Led Zeppelin territory with its medieval leanings? The discordant tones that set tensions high are only heightened by Tyler's piercing vocals, and fans who sing along at the peak of "Dream on, dream until your dreams come true" quickly find out how hard it is to reach those sky-high top notes. It would become one of the singer's signature moves, and on "Dream On," it lent the already-haunting melody an unearthly quality no power-chord chorus could cover up.
The song didn't chart very well that summer, only reaching No. 59, despite its future status as a classic rock staple. But when it got a second chance in 1976, it shot all the way to No. 6, and the song has since surpassed 1.5 billion Spotify streams as of mid-2026, proving that the haunting 1973 release was ahead of its time.
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Channeling Van Morrison better than Morrison himself could do, Bruce Springsteen and his rock 'n' roll wrecking crew knock down your evening around a summer campfire with this sunny jam. What could be better for making the season joyous than dancing along to a song about hanging out with your boo, even if it arrived decades before the word "boo" would be used in that context?
Springsteen peppers the song with all sorts of half-sketched characters with wild names, similar to the impressionistic descriptions he penned in the sprightly "Blinded by the Light," a '70s song that left listeners scratching their heads. In contrast, it was easy to understand the romantic longing of "Rosalita" adding steam heat to summer playlists, like a recollection of teen years and all the antics that led to indelible memories. And of course, the theme of running was present, a Springsteen trademark from his earliest troubadour days.
This vintage banger showed up in September 1973, giving the tail end of summer a final flash of musical fire. But it wasn't released as a single, so fans would have to buy the LP "The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle" in order to drop the needle on this album cut. But plenty of listeners did, and the fan favorite became a standard part of the band's live shows, as well as a huge seller in the digital download age.